News

VOTE NOW: Who is the Gympie region’s best cake maker?

Kristen Camp
6th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
Cakes have always been an exciting part of any celebration, but in recent years the bar has been set to new heights.

From extravagant rainbow cakes with gold leaf to novelty cupcakes that resemble various cartoon characters, cakes are now more than just a delicious dessert.

An amazing cake can become a talking point, set the theme for the party and most importantly create fond memories.

The Gympie Times asked on our Facebook page who the best cake maker in the region was and there was no shortage of talented creators nominated.

Now it's up to our readers to vote for the winner in our poll below:

Take a look at some of the compliments our nominees got over on Facebook:

Amanda Graham Tomkinson: "Donna Russell-Fallis she may not advertise but her cakes always look amazing and taste incredible she doesn't charge through the roof. And she pretty much can make any style/theme."

Madevi Thomas: "Shannen Hewitt Shh Cake! They not only look great her cakes actually taste amazing. Which is often forgotten. She is a true culinary artist."

Hayley Ferguson: "Shannen from Shh.Cakes never fails to create a masterpiece and they always taste heavenly."

Tabitha Christian: "Gympie! You all should try Vicki McGee's Cake Decorating we drive from Ballina NSW for her cakes, they are absolutely beautiful from quality design detail and taste … you will NOT be DISAPPOINTED! PERFECTION."

