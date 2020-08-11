VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Gympie?

Reader poll Who is the best dentist in Gympie? Dr Branka Starcevic - Channon Lawrence Dental

Dr Vladimir Sima - Dixon Dental

Dr Tim Topalov - River Dental

Dr Jessica Powell - Jacaranda Family Dental

Dr Brian Maher - River Dental

Dr Scott Schwabe - Jacaranda Family Dental

Dr Mark Cull - Channon Lawrence Dental

Dr Heather Beattie - Southside Smiles Vote View Results

GYMPIE region dentists, like most others, have faced unprecedented interruptions to their working lives this year.

But they have endeavoured, and most are now offering their usual trustworthy services to their loyal patients.

Dr Heather Beattie of Southside Smiles.

We put it to Gympie Times readers to name their favourite local dentist, and eight contenders across five practices are now in the running for this year's bragging rights.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Dr Tim Topalov, Dr Neil Halder and Dr Brian Maher River Dental Gympie. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

Norina Sorensen: Dr Branka Starcevic at Channon Lawrence Dental is an excellent dentist. Friendly, caring, supportive and helpful. One of a kind and has the patients at heart.

Glenys Chatman: Dr Maher, River Dental is amazing. He's so reassuring, incredibly gentle and thorough.

Marion Kahler: Channon Lawrence Dental Dr Mark Cull. Mark takes pride in his work and is very understanding and caring.

Dr Mark Cull of Channon Lawrence Dental.

Tania Guest Hall: Dr Topalov & Dr Maher are the most amazing dentists! So gentle and caring with so much experience.

Claire Mayfield: Dr Heather and all the team at Southside Smiles for both Adults and children.

Now it's up to you, Gympie. Who will be the Gold City's favourite dentist of 2020?

VOTE NOW in our poll, which closes at lunch time on Thursday.

Only one vote per household, so tell all your friends to get their votes in too!