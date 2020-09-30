VOTE NOW: Who is Gympie’s cutest cat?

VOTE NOW: Help us choose Gympie's cutest cat!

CAT-LOVERS across Gympie have sent us photos of their purr-fect pets as we search for region's cutest cat.

The Gympie Times asked readers to submit photos of their cats, and we were overwhelmed with responses and received more than 150 comments.

Donna says her cat Chase made the top 15.

We've narrowed the competition down to 15 cats which received some of the most likes on Facebook, and now it's your turn to vote on which cat you think is cutest.

Bethany's six-year-old RSPCA rescue Aslan is one of our top 15.

It seems many of our readers have been supporting local animal organisations, and several owners of our top 15 found their furry friends at the Gympie RSPCA.

Scroll down to vote for your favourite in our photo poll.

Voting closes Sunday midnight.