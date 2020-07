Readers have nominated their choices of where to the region’s best hot chips can be found; now it is time to crown the winner.

Readers have nominated their choices of where to the region’s best hot chips can be found; now it is time to crown the winner.

WINTER is the season of hot chips and there is no shortage of contenders for the region’s favourite.

Reader’s nominated more than a dozen options on social media as their choices of where you can buy the region’s best.

The Gympie Times has compiled the list below, and now it is time for readers to have their say.

The poll closes at midnight Sunday.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS