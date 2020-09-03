VOTE NOW: Who has Gympie’s best tattoo?

VOTE NOW: One of these tattoos could be voted Gympie's best piece of body art.

FROM stunning body art to ink with deeply personal meanings, the line-up of contributions did not disappoint and now the race is on to find Gympie's best tattoo.

Ranging from bright to dark to bold to subtle, picking Gympie's top piece of body art will not be easy so take a look at our photo poll and have your say on which piece you think should be named Gympie's best tattoo.

Check out some of the early front runners below.

Hayley Ferguson: Tattoo by James, Solid Gold Classic Tattoo

Hayley Ferguson's unique piece is currently in the lead with 16 per cent of the votes.

Jess Parry: Tattoo by Matthew Sullivan, Eternal Mark Tattoo.

Alanah Childs: Tattoo by Matthew Sullivan, Eternal Mark Tattoo.

