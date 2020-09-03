Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
VOTE NOW: One of these tattoos could be voted Gympie's best piece of body art.
VOTE NOW: One of these tattoos could be voted Gympie's best piece of body art.
News

VOTE NOW: Who has Gympie’s best tattoo?

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
3rd Sep 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FROM stunning body art to ink with deeply personal meanings, the line-up of contributions did not disappoint and now the race is on to find Gympie's best tattoo.

Ranging from bright to dark to bold to subtle, picking Gympie's top piece of body art will not be easy so take a look at our photo poll and have your say on which piece you think should be named Gympie's best tattoo.

Photo Gallery Poll

VOTE NOW: Gympie's best tattoo

Vote in this poll

Check out some of the early front runners below.

 

Hayley Ferguson: Tattoo by James, Solid Gold Classic Tattoo
Hayley Ferguson: Tattoo by James, Solid Gold Classic Tattoo

Hayley Ferguson's unique piece is currently in the lead with 16 per cent of the votes.

Jess Parry: Tattoo by Matthew Sullivan, Eternal Mark Tattoo.
Jess Parry: Tattoo by Matthew Sullivan, Eternal Mark Tattoo.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Gympie business's fight for survival back in Brisbane Court

Alanah Childs: Tattoo by Matthew Sullivan, Eternal Mark Tattoo.
Alanah Childs: Tattoo by Matthew Sullivan, Eternal Mark Tattoo.

* VOTE NOW: Gympie's top 10 trendsetters

Kristy Brady got this beautiful tattoo for her son, who was her “rainbow baby” after many miscarriages. Tattoo by Matt, Eternal Mark Tattoo.
Kristy Brady got this beautiful tattoo for her son, who was her “rainbow baby” after many miscarriages. Tattoo by Matt, Eternal Mark Tattoo.
gympie tattoo artist gympie tattoos people of gympie tattoo artist tattoos
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to face court over alleged assault that left man in coma

        Premium Content Man to face court over alleged assault that left man in coma

        Crime The alleged assault happened on July 8 at Petrie Park in Tiaro

        What the recession means for you

        Premium Content What the recession means for you

        News New Australian Bureau of Statistics data confirms the recession we couldn’t avoid...

        ‘Beyond pathetic’: Shut up and fix QLD’s lethal goat track

        Premium Content ‘Beyond pathetic’: Shut up and fix QLD’s lethal goat track

        News OPINION: Can someone please explain how QLD’s four lane highway has only made it...

        LETTER: Govt tightens cruel squeeze on regional Aussies

        Premium Content LETTER: Govt tightens cruel squeeze on regional Aussies

        News LETTER: Smoking rates in regional and remote areas are twice as high as in major...