50 beautiful pups are in the running to be crowned Gympie's most loveable dog.
News

VOTE NOW: Which of these 50 dogs is Gympie’s most loveable?

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Loyalty. A cheeky attitude. Just all around cuteness. All qualities that make man’s – and woman’s – best friend so damn loveable.

Poll: Which of these 50 pooches is Gympie's most loveable dog?

The Gympie Times asked doting owners to nominate their pooches for a friendly “most loveable dog” competition, and as usual there was an enthusiastic response.

The photos have been collected up and thrown together and the poll is now live, so be sure to cast your all-important votes for who you think is our most loveable local dog.

Here are some of our favourite nominations:

Merle Walker: “Mylo. He has to be the sweetest living soul I have ever come across.”

Tammy Cumner: “This is my princess french bulldog Rosie she is 7yrs old and the most loyal girl I have ever owned she follows me absolutely everywhere she has one eye and it doesn‘t hinder her pampered life one little bit I love her to the moon and back a million times.”

Hannah Pascoe: “Isla 2 1/2 year old labrador/retriever with the kindest, gentlest heart.”

Chanelle Jayne: “Cardi, she’s 4 month old French bulldog. She’s most loveable dog because she helps her dad with the outside chores, goes to work with him and has lots of friends at doggy daycare that she attends everyday.”

Emma Buhse: “I’m going to nominate my dog Nutmeg again. She’s 6 years old. Have had her since she was 5 months old when I met her and we fell in love with each other at Maryborough Animal Refuge.”

Coral Peters: “Fifi is my little rescue dog and loves sitting on my chest looking at my face.”

