VOTE NOW: Which of these 49 bubs will be Gympie’s cutest?

After an overwhelming response online, this newest quest for the crown of Gympie's Cutest Baby promises to be just as adorable as the last.

READ MORE

*'A big hole in his chest': Witnesses relive fatal stabbing

*Gympie owner of 2 pit bulls loses fight to save their lives

*Gender equality in councils? Think again: Dolly Jensen

The Gympie Times called for nominations earlier this week and received hundreds of responses, with plenty of proud parents weighing in to showcase their bundles of joy.

So without further ado, browse our 49 beautiful nominees in the photo poll above, and make sure to cast your vote before the poll closes tomorrow night.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Happy voting Gympie, and remember it's just a bit of friendly competition!