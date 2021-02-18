Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Who will be voted Gympie's cutest baby?
Who will be voted Gympie's cutest baby?
News

VOTE NOW: Which of these 49 bubs will be Gympie’s cutest?

JOSH PRESTON
17th Feb 2021 10:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After an overwhelming response online, this newest quest for the crown of Gympie's Cutest Baby promises to be just as adorable as the last.

READ MORE

Photos
View Gallery
Poll: Who is Gympie's cutest baby?

*'A big hole in his chest': Witnesses relive fatal stabbing

*Gympie owner of 2 pit bulls loses fight to save their lives

*Gender equality in councils? Think again: Dolly Jensen

The Gympie Times called for nominations earlier this week and received hundreds of responses, with plenty of proud parents weighing in to showcase their bundles of joy.

So without further ado, browse our 49 beautiful nominees in the photo poll above, and make sure to cast your vote before the poll closes tomorrow night.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Happy voting Gympie, and remember it's just a bit of friendly competition!

cutest baby gympie news gympie region gympie's cutest baby vote now gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

        Premium Content Premier announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

        Health The first 100 COVID-19 jabs in Queensland will be given on Monday, with the state’s top doctor saying everyone over 17 will be vaccinated by October.

        ‘A big hole in his chest’: Witnesses relive fatal stabbing

        Premium Content ‘A big hole in his chest’: Witnesses relive fatal stabbing

        News A man who was with his son when he was stabbed at a Gympie intersection in broad...

        Telstra, Optus to trial new technology in problem areas

        Premium Content Telstra, Optus to trial new technology in problem areas

        News Unreliable phone service is a problem for people in parts of the Gympie region, and...

        Gympie owner of 2 pit bulls loses fight to save their lives

        Premium Content Gympie owner of 2 pit bulls loses fight to save their lives

        News The dogs were declared dangerous after a series of attacks at Tamaree, one which...