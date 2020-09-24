VOTE NOW: Which is Gympie’s best pharmacy?

Which will be Gympie’s favourite pharmacy? Vote now! Picture: File/iStock

Reader poll What is the best pharmacy in the Gympie region? Sands Centre Guardian Pharmacy, Cooloola Cove

Direct Chemist Outlet, Goldfields

Curra Pharmacy

Priceline Pharmacy, Gympie Central

The Friendlies

Good Price Pharmacy, Mary Street

TOMORROW is World Pharmacists Day.

To celebrate that, we asked Gympie Times readers to tell us who they thought deserved a pat on the back for their service to the community.

There was no shortage of responses:

Elwyn McCallum: Everyone at Sands Centre Guardian Pharmacy, Cooloola Cove. They have looked after me and my family since the opened. Every time I go in, the staff and I are always laughing. Thank you everyone.

Kaylah Smith-crossley: Direct chemist Outlet. Gabi and the team have outstanding customer service always greet you with a smile. Nothing is ever too much trouble. A month ago my 8 year old had his heart rate and blood pressure checked instore by Jess. He wasn't very well. When I next attended the chemist Jess asked with genuine concern how my son was.

Jodi Ballard: Curra pharmacy, Sam and Donna are amazing, always ever so happy and helpful.

Julie Parker: Priceline at Central. Very helpful and friendly.

Katrina Veness: Curra pharmacy. Sam is awesome.

Judy Taylor: The friendlies. Best service. And they don't get your scripts muddled up.

Catherine Marney: Direct Chemist Outlet - Goldfields Plaza. Staff there always go above and beyond to assist their customers.

Mel Dalton: Good price pharmacy Mary Street.

So, who will it be? Vote in our poll now and vote fast, you've only got until late tomorrow!