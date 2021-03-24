Menu
VOTE NOW: Which feisty feline will be Gympie’s top cat?

JOSH PRESTON
24th Mar 2021 5:26 PM
Cats have ruled the internet since the internet became a thing, and it’s easy to see why.

Poll: Who will be Gympie's top cat?

Whether they’re being frightened by snakelike cucumbers, spooked by cheese-flinging humans or climbing all over and destroying household objects, cats always seem more than capable of keeping their humans entertained.

And aside from providing perfect YouTube fodder, they’re always equally capable of holding a special place in our hearts.

Gympie Times readers wasted no time sharing adorable images of their beloved felines after we posed the question on Facebook – who is the region’s top cat?

We’ve pulled 40 feisty nominees, pooled them together and set up a live poll for all you cool cats and kittens to cast your vote and help us answer that very question!

Hurry – voting closes on Friday!

Gympie Times

