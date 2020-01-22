VOTE NOW: Rate your councillors’ performance
THE four-year term of the incumbent Gympie Regional Council is almost at an end, and The Gympie Times wants to hear what you thought of the run.
Starting today on our website, we are giving readers the chance to rank the performance of the individual elected councillors, and the council itself.
VOTE BELOW
It has been an at times wild ride for the 1404 days this council has been in office.
Are you a fan of the River Walk, the Rattler and/or the youth precinct?
Are you excited by the region's future, and feel the councillors are leading the region in the right direction?
Or are you soured by the multimillion-dollar blowouts to the historic train project, delays to major projects and opaqueness of the processes surrounding these works?
Most importantly, do you feel represented, within your division and on a regional level?
Now is your chance to deliver your report card on their performance, with the usual options on the table: Rate your councillor with an A if you feel their performance was perfect; B if you think they've been good; C if their performance was just passable; D if the jury is still out; E if you believe they were somewhat lacking in their role; and F if you think their time in the council was an outright failure.
The poll is only accessible for subscribers on The Gympie Times website, and will stay open until 10am Friday.
The results will be published online and in print this Saturday.
Mayor Mick Curran
Mark McDonald
Reader poll
How do you rate Mark McDonald's performance?
Glen Hartwig
Reader poll
How do you rate Glen Hartwig's performance?
Mal Gear
Daryl Dodt
Dan Stewart
Hilary Smerdon
Deputy mayor Bob Leitch
Bob Fredman
Gympie Regional Council