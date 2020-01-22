Menu
Now is your chance to rate how Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald performed as councillors throughout the past four years.
News

VOTE NOW: Rate your councillors’ performance

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
22nd Jan 2020 12:30 AM
THE four-year term of the incumbent Gympie Regional Council is almost at an end, and The Gympie Times wants to hear what you thought of the run.

Starting today on our website, we are giving readers the chance to rank the performance of the individual elected councillors, and the council itself.

VOTE BELOW

It has been an at times wild ride for the 1404 days this council has been in office.

Are you a fan of the River Walk, the Rattler and/or the youth precinct?

Are you excited by the region's future, and feel the councillors are leading the region in the right direction?

Or are you soured by the multimillion-dollar blowouts to the historic train project, delays to major projects and opaqueness of the processes surrounding these works?

Gympie council chambers.
Gympie council chambers.

 

Most importantly, do you feel represented, within your division and on a regional level?

Now is your chance to deliver your report card on their performance, with the usual options on the table: Rate your councillor with an A if you feel their performance was perfect; B if you think they've been good; C if their performance was just passable; D if the jury is still out; E if you believe they were somewhat lacking in their role; and F if you think their time in the council was an outright failure.

The poll is only accessible for subscribers on The Gympie Times website, and will stay open until 10am Friday.

The results will be published online and in print this Saturday.

 

Mayor Mick Curran

Mayor Mick Curran
Mayor Mick Curran

Mark McDonald

Rainbow Beach main street Cr Mark McDonald.
Rainbow Beach main street Cr Mark McDonald.

 

Reader poll

How do you rate Mark McDonald's performance?

View Results

Glen Hartwig

Glen Hartwig
Glen Hartwig

 

Reader poll

How do you rate Glen Hartwig's performance?

View Results

Mal Gear

Mal Gear.
Mal Gear.

Daryl Dodt

Daryl Dodt.
Daryl Dodt.

Dan Stewart

Dan Stewart.
Dan Stewart.

Hilary Smerdon

Hilary Smerdon.
Hilary Smerdon.

Deputy mayor Bob Leitch

Deputy mayor Bob Leitch.
Deputy mayor Bob Leitch.

Bob Fredman

Bob Fredman.
Bob Fredman.

Gympie Regional Council

Reader poll

How do you rate Gympie Regional Council's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How do you rate Mayor Mick Curran's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How do you rate Mal Gear's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How do you rate Daryl Dodt's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How do you rate Dan Stewart's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How do you rate Hilary Smerdon's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How do you rate deputy mayor Bob Leitch's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How do you rate Bob Fredman's performance?

View Results
