VOTE NOW: Rate your councillors’ performance

Now is your chance to rate how Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald performed as councillors throughout the past four years.

THE four-year term of the incumbent Gympie Regional Council is almost at an end, and The Gympie Times wants to hear what you thought of the run.

Starting today on our website, we are giving readers the chance to rank the performance of the individual elected councillors, and the council itself.

It has been an at times wild ride for the 1404 days this council has been in office.

Are you a fan of the River Walk, the Rattler and/or the youth precinct?

Are you excited by the region's future, and feel the councillors are leading the region in the right direction?

Or are you soured by the multimillion-dollar blowouts to the historic train project, delays to major projects and opaqueness of the processes surrounding these works?

Most importantly, do you feel represented, within your division and on a regional level?

Now is your chance to deliver your report card on their performance, with the usual options on the table: Rate your councillor with an A if you feel their performance was perfect; B if you think they've been good; C if their performance was just passable; D if the jury is still out; E if you believe they were somewhat lacking in their role; and F if you think their time in the council was an outright failure.

The poll is only accessible for subscribers on The Gympie Times website, and will stay open until 10am Friday.

The results will be published online and in print this Saturday.

Mayor Mick Curran

Mark McDonald

Glen Hartwig

Mal Gear

Daryl Dodt

Dan Stewart

Hilary Smerdon

Deputy mayor Bob Leitch

Bob Fredman

Gympie Regional Council

