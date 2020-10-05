VOTE NOW: Rate the new Gympie council’s performance

It has been six months since Gympie elected its new council, and we want to hear your thoughts on how they have performed so far.

It has been six months since Gympie elected its new council, and we want to hear your thoughts on how they have performed so far.

IT HAS now been six months since Gympie voters said they want a new council and voted to replace half of its representatives.

It was only the start of a company-wide overhaul, with Shane Gray replacing Bernard Smith as the CEO following the latter's resignation and a reshuffle of the directors.

Now The Gympie Times wants to hear your thoughts on the job they have done so far.

You can have your say on how the new council has done overall in the poll below.

Subscribers can rate the performance of the mayor and each individual councillor by CLICKING HERE.

There has been a major overhaul in Gympie Regional Council’s offices since the March election.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* WINNER: Sausage kings scoop up Gympie's best butcher prize

* Perrett promises progress on ambo station for Gympie town