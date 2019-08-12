VOTE NOW: One of these will be Gympie's favourite tradie

THEY say good help is hard to find, but in Gympie there is no shortage of handymen and women doing quality work around the region.

And now is your chance to tell the region's who you think is your favourite.

Reader poll Who is your favourite tradie in Gympie? Mick Bishop (Zerner Building Company)

Matt Brown (MRB Electrical and Earthworks)

T.J. Craig (Cutting Edge Painting Contractors)

Robert Downman (Robert Downman Painting)

Marcus and Chez Gill (Smartcube)

Steven Groves (PlugdIn Electrical)

Dylan Petty (Zerner Building Company)

Greg and Olivia Smerdon (Smerdon Constructions)

Matthew Tompkins (MT Tiling Qld)

Dale Walkington (Anandale Constructions)

Stewart Willcock (Gympie Master Locksmiths) Vote View Results

Readers were eager to throw their own favourites into the ring, and from these a list of 11 finalists has been compiled.

The candidates are:

Some of them have strong supporters, too.

Sue Chapman said Mr Brown "is the best electrician and as a bonus he can do all your earthworks requirements as well".

On top of this he "goes above and beyond to do the best for his customers".

Jasmyn DeVree said Mr Downman was "easy to deal with and does professional work, he even vacuum cleans after he has finished", and Renita Henry-May said Mr Tompkins was "the best tiler in Gympie".

The poll closes midnight Wednesday.