WanderWomen iStock
VOTE NOW: One of these will be Gympie's favourite tradie

scott kovacevic
by
12th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
THEY say good help is hard to find, but in Gympie there is no shortage of handymen and women doing quality work around the region.

And now is your chance to tell the region's who you think is your favourite.

Who is your favourite tradie in Gympie?

Readers were eager to throw their own favourites into the ring, and from these a list of 11 finalists has been compiled.

The candidates are:

Dale Walkington (Anandale Constructions);

Stewart Willcock (Gympie Master Locksmiths);

Matt Brown (MRB Electrical and Earthworks);

T.J. Craig (Cutting Edge Painting Contractors);

Matthew Tompkins (MT Tiling Qld);

Robert Downman (Robert Downman Painting);

Mick Bishop (Zerner Building Company);

Marcus and Chez Gill (Smartcube);

Dylan Petty (Zerner Building Company);

Steven Groves (PlugdIn Electrical)

Greg and Olivia Smerdon (Smerdon Constructions).

 

Bev Lacey

Some of them have strong supporters, too.

Sue Chapman said Mr Brown "is the best electrician and as a bonus he can do all your earthworks requirements as well".

On top of this he "goes above and beyond to do the best for his customers".

Jasmyn DeVree said Mr Downman was "easy to deal with and does professional work, he even vacuum cleans after he has finished", and Renita Henry-May said Mr Tompkins was "the best tiler in Gympie".

The poll closes midnight Wednesday.

