VOTE NOW: One of these 79 people will be crowned top teacher

THE saying " a good childhood lasts a lifetime” can be applied as easily to teachers.

A teacher's dedication will last a lifetime, and from the response of readers when The Gympie Times asked for nominations for the region's best teacher on social media this week, Gympie parents are grateful for the passion of our educators.

Reader Rebecca Louise Pickett praised the role that she believed so many fulfilled tirelessly.

"All teachers are amazing- giving so much of themselves with the hours they put in (many of them off the clock) the effort and energy needed to wrangle an entire classroom of children is absolutely miraculous, and terrifying to so many people- but they all do it day in day out,” she wrote.

"Much of the time without the praise or recognition they deserve too. They often go without lunch and work on the holidays and weekends.

"They pay for so much out of their own pockets, and make a difference to each child.

"They see the children more than the children are at home, so they are the example the children have of adults, outside of their family for so many children, and this shapes children's lives.”

Mel Clift wrote of the incredible influence Gympie teachers had on her son.

"To all the teachers who have influenced my son since he began his educational journey.

"We have been blessed with only the best, and you've all come into his life to support him at exactly the perfect time in his growth. Thanks to you, I think he's going to become an incredible man.”

Teacher Matt Hudson took the chance to acknowledge his colleagues.

"All Gympie primary HPE teachers in town go above and beyond with coaching and managing in their own time: Shereene Moy, Andrew Martin, Anthony Schofield, Chloe Kraak, Joe Laffey, Chantelle Sprig, Yasmin Sauer, Daniel Green, Guy Littler, Jordan Boyd, Shelley Davies.

Below are the 79 finalists (in no particular order) and why you think they deserve to be recognised.

To help crown the Gympie region's top teacher - vote in the poll online below and we will announce the winner next week.

Voting closes tomorrow at midnight on Sunday (September 15) and the winner will be announced on Monday.

Here is the list of finalists, in no particular order:

1. Kerri Groves, Gympie Central State School

2. Amy Chapman, Cooloola Christian College

3. Joann Jenkins, James Nash Sate High School

4. Stacey Searl, Tin Can Bay State School

5. Monique Reid, Cooloola Christian College

6. Vicki Venz, Cooloola Christian College

7. Katrina Beyer, Jones Hill State School

8. Rob Hourigan, Gympie West State School

9. Donna Hourigan, Gympie West State School

10. Deanne Biddle, Gympie West State School

11. Megan Austin, Wolvi State School

12. Roline Sheppard, Wolvi State School

13. Melita Lee, Wolvi State School

14. Leanne Madson, Wolvi State School

15. Natasha Hooklyn, Jones Hill State School

16. Shereene Moy, Gympie South State School

17. Mr Dorey, Tin Can Bay State School

18. Emma Millers Jones Hill state school.

19. Joy Francis, Gympie West State School

20. Sonia Blake, Jones Hill State school

21. Racheal Belford, Victory College

22. Douglas Aitofi, Victory College

23. Lisa Gilmore, Alma Street Pre-Prep

24. Jill Gilchrist, Alma Street Pre-Prep

25. Nicky Phillips, Alma Street Pre-Prep

26. Brett Cantle, Gympie West State School

27. Miss Skinner, Gympie Central State School Prep

28. Mrs Sandrini, Gympie Central State School

29. Mrs Roberts, Gympie Central State School

30. Mrs Olsen, Gympie Central State School

31. Mrs Harcourt, Gympie Central State School

32. Miss Kate Tapalov, Tin Can Bay State School

33. Lee Corbett, Victory College

34. Alyssa Hudson, Victory College

35. Jody Martin, Victory College

36. Kim Thompson, One Mile State School

37. Jodie Groves, One Mile State School

38. Robert Andrews, Widgee State School

39. Leesa Millard, Chatsworth State School

40. Mrs Dodd, Jones Hill State School

41. Elle Reid, Gympie East State School

42. Alana Baulch, St Patrick's Primary

43. Hanna Millard

44. Danielle Jackson, Gympie South State School

45. Sue Curran

46. Debbie Pohlmann, Gympie South State School

47. Dale Tucker, Gympie South State School

48. Christine Wilson

49. Fiona Calvert

50. Julie Bailey-Pratt, Gympie South State School

51. Mr Oliver Gympie High

52. Mrs O'Keeffe,Gympie High

53. Debra Jacobson, Gympie Special School

54. Carolyn King, James Nash State High School

55. Matt Elson, Widgee State School

56. Miss Whitaker, Jones Hill State School

57. Mrs Mansfield, Jones Hill State School

58. Mrs Mitchell, Jones Hill State School

59. Chantelle Borchardt, James Nash State High School

60. Renee Ryan, Jones Hill State School

61. Marni Telford, Gympie South State School

62. Treena Tierney, One Mile State School

63. Anne Donald, One Mile State School

64. Lucy Cantle, One Mile State School

65. Samuel Watt, Gympie State High School

66. Mikki Degotardi, Gympie South State School

67. Elizabeth Lee, Gympie South State School

68. Vic Luck, Gympie Central State School

69. Mrs Gills, Jones Hill State School

70. Paul Chammen, Gympie State High School

71. Jonathan Scheuber, Gympie State High School

72. Rachel Coul, Gympie State High School

73. Karen Flagg, Kilkivan State School

74. Mrs Dawson, One Mile State School

75. Helen Strong, Mary Valley State College

76. Renee Berry, Jones Hill State School

77. Aaron Mears, Monkland State School

78. Renita Henry-May, Kilkivan State School

79. Damien Lynch, St Patrick's Primary School

1. Kerri Groves, Gympie Central

"Very caring and awesome teacher.” -Leanne Steinhardt

2. Amy Chapman Prep teacher at CCC

"She has been wonderful for my son. He is growing in confidence every day and is doing really well at school. She is so patient and nurturing. My son will certainly miss her when he moves up to grade 1 next year!” -Tennille Hughes

"Definitely Amy Chapman at CCC. Having her as a teacher is the best thing that's happened for my daughter. She loves going to school every day, feels respected and supported and always comes home feeling great about herself. Amy has brought out a whole new side of my daughter, and is a very nurturing and compassionate teacher. We are so thankful to have her teaching my daughter this year.” -Molly Venema

3. Mrs Joann Jenkins - James Nash SHS

"She has been a great support for many students! And is always willing to give you a kick start back into line! She's always up for a laugh! She has truely made my year 12 experience one of the best!”-Cody Johnson

4. Stacey Searl, Prep teacher at Tin Can Bay P10 SS!

"She is AMAZING! She has this way with children that makes them just want to be at school and learn! She's cares for each and every one of her current & past students and they always feel loved. Ms Searl always greets the students & parents with a smile.” -Lara Ann Kear

"Hands down Stacey Searl ❤️ from Tin Can Bay State school! She is an absolutely amazing teacher! She always goes above and beyond for all the kids she works with! She makes learning and coming to school fun! I'm soo sad we moved away from the area! Because without a doubt i know even if my son's aren't in her class she will still go out of her way to help them if she could!!! Hands down best teacher in the Gympie region! I know 100's of parents who would say the same!” -Dylan Kelly

"She is an incredible teacher. Wish we could clone her for the entire school. Her dedication to all the kids is unmatched.” -Bea Hayward

"Without a doubt, Stacey Searl . She goes above and beyond for all her little people.” -Megan O'Driscoll

5 & 6. Monique Reid prep teacher CCC and Vicki venz also ccc.

"Both are amazing at building relationships with children and encouragement of growth from the holistic child. Thank you ladies!” -Lisa Fish

7. Katrina Beyer, Jones Hill State School

"She was my grade 4 teacher 18 years ago and is still a teach at Jones hill. She is still as beautiful and kind as she was back then! She was also very patient with my bad behaviour!” -Shelby Louise

8, 9 & 10. Rob Hourigan Gympie West

"Amy Chapman CCC, Rob and Donna Hourigan Gympie West and Deanne Biddle, Gympie West. All four teachers have worked amazingly with my children and pushed them to be the best learners they can be.” -Vanessa Maree

11, 12, 13, & 14. Megan Austin, Roline Sheppard, Melita Lee, Leanne Madson, Wolvi State School

"We have the best teachers at Wolvi State School.” -Aliza Umback-perrin

"Megan Austin at Wolvi State School. An amazing leader who has transformed the school grounds and brought environmental values, community capacity building skills and a passion for education to our students and broader community.” -Caro Collins

"Megan Austin And Rolene Shepard Both Wolvi State School. They are so kind and understanding with both my kids. Always going above and beyond for all the students in our wonderful small school. Also Leanne Madsen and Melita Lee the teacher aids are absolutely amazing!” -Courtney Sauer

15. Natasha Hooklyn 1/2, Jones Hill State School

"Is amazing, so positive and helps in every way she can with working on each child's individual needs. Simply the best!! At Jones Hill state School.” -Amy Farrugia

16. Shereene Moy. Gympie South

"She goes above and beyond with her job. She has taught my children and grandchildren and they all loved her.” -Lynn Bartholomew

17. Mr Dorey from TCBSS.

"Mr Dorey from TCBSS. My son has ADHD and he has also gone above and beyond to help him and not given up on him. And has done everything he can to help my boy and work with him to make sure he doesnt fall behind.” -Megan O'Driscoll

18. Emma Millers Jones Hill state school.

"She has done everything she can to support my son in his learning.” -Megs Heiniger

19. Mrs Joy Francis, Gympie West State School

20. Mrs Sonia Blake, Jones Hill State school

21. Racheal Belford, Victory College

22. Douglas Aitofi - Music Teacher at Victory College

"He is amazing at engaging his students so that they actually want to learn and have fun doing it.” -Kathryn Thompson

23. Mrs Telford, Southside school

24, 25, 26. Lisa Gilmore, Jill Gilchrist, Nicky Phillips, Alma Street Pre-Prep

"Lisa Gilmore & Jill Gilchrist at Alma Street Pre-Prep are awesome. Nicky Phillips too.” Kathy Price

27. Brett Cantle, Gympie West State School

28. Miss Skinner, Gympie Central State School Prep teacher.

"Prep is one of the most important years, so having the right teacher for the right start is super important! Miss Skinner is patient, she's a great listener, she celebrates each of their achievements whether it's learning to spell or getting new shoes. She's fantastic!” -Kerrie McKewin

"I second this. Twelve years after she had me in preschool she wrote me a letter congratulating me on graduating high school. She started a love of learning.” -Christopher Biddle

"Miss Skinner has a very kind, gentle personality . She is very patient with her students and has time for each and every one of them. Kay taught both my boys in prep, the boys both enjoyed having her as their teacher.” -Leigh-Ann Holman

"Miss Skinner taught me in 1993 and was amazing then!! So wonderful she's still having a great impact on young lives.” -Ashlee Watt

"Kay Skinner at gympie central state school. She was my prep teacher im now 33 and she has been teacher to 3 of my children.. prep S with miss Skinner. She is the most calm and understanding teacher i have ever met. I still have my prep class photo with her as my teacher was stoked to have my daughters photos with her in them all these years later.” -Casey Fallon

"Miss Skinner is wonderful. It's our first year having her and I'm not looking forward to the year ending. She is kind, gentle and a beautiful teacher.” - Tamara Lohse

29. Monique Reid at CCC Prep B

"Monique Reid at CCC Prep B and her teacher aides are amazing. You can tell she loves her job and genuinely cares for her students.” -Kara Pascoe

30 - 32. Mrs Sandrini, Mrs Roberts, Mrs Olsen, Mrs Harcourt, Gympie Central State School

"We have been blessed with Miss Skinner, Mrs Sandrini, Mrs Roberts, Mrs Olsen, Mrs Harcourt. My boys have been lucky to only have wonderful teachers so far with their education at Gympie Central SS. Caring, compassionate, kind yet empowering and strong. Thanks to ALL the teachers everywhere.” -Nicki Maree

33. Miss Kate Tapalov, 2A at Tin Can Bay P-10

"In the words of my daughter about her teacher of 2A at Tin Can Bay P-10, Miss Kate Tapalov.. " She makes my class mates feel better when they are sad" "She is the most wonderful teacher" .... And from my point of view. , with a daughter that requires extra effort and attention.. You won't find another teacher with the same level of patience, perseverance and persistence that Miss T has to offer... Except maybe Mrs Couchman who is our most special preppy/1 teacher who for the last 2 years has been a phenomenal source of knowledge, information and special person in our lives... Thank you both for improving our school lives.. we would both be lost without you.” -Renay Smart

"Miss Kate Topalov, Tin Can Bay P-10 teaching grade 2. An amazing caring teacher with such patience and dedication to her position. She really does care for all her students.” -Wynetta Duggan

34, 35, 36. Lee Corbett, Alyssa Hudson, Jody Martin, Victory

"Lee Corbett at Victory is incredibly giving, her heart and soul goes out to her class. Alyssa Hudson is super creative and kind. I could list every teacher that has taught my children over the past 8 years at Victory! I also have to mention the AMAZING Jody Martin as well, teacher extrodinare. We are very lucky to have such a passionate dedicated bunch of teachers in this region. I think you may need to award them all.” -KL Sheard

"Another vote for prep teacher Lee Corbett at Victory College. Brings amazing dedication, organisation and kindness to her classroom. A warm and generous woman who makes parents feel at ease. I am so grateful my third child gets the best start to school with her next year.” -Marian Lee

"Mrs Alyssa Hudson gave my child the confidence and love for school when we first moved to victory college. She is incredibly smart and caring goes above and beyond for her students, and has patience and understanding to get the best out of each student. Her classroom is full of positivity and passion.” -Anne Webb

"Lee Angela Corbett, hands down the most amazing, incredible, dedicated teacher. she has solid interest to every student above and beyond a normal teacher, can find the positive in every situation, has such a positive attitude towards every family and shows gratitude and kindness everywhere she goes. Gives all students a grounded, empowering start to school.” -Anne Webb

37, 38. Kim Thompson & Jodie Groves at One Mile State School!!!

"Kim Thompson & Jodie Groves at One Mile State School!!! Hands down, the best teacher and teacher aid duo in town. I am very appreciative and grateful for the level of care and support they have offered us this year. They have both gone out of their way to ensure my sons start to his schooling career is strong and on the correct path. Thank you Mrs Thompson and Mrs Groves.” -Ebony Cox

"Hands down the best team ever so lucky to have had kim and jodie for a second time and couldn't think of any other prep teacher and teacher aid to start my children's schooling off the care they have for each individual student is so wonderful and not only the children their patents As Well such a deserving teacher teacher aide duo.” -Sharnee Beutel

" Kim Thompson from one mile state school. Amazing teacher with great understanding and patience. Her assistant Mrs Groves is also amazing.” -Beccy Tolcher

39. Robert Andrews, Widgee State School

"Definitely He has been amazing for our son. He deserves so much credit for the work he does at Widgee State School!” -Sharon Arthur

40. Ms Leesa Millard, Chatsworth State School. Prep

"My daughter is so excited to go to school every day, She has helped my daughter improve in so many ways this year. She caters to each child's individual needs and is so understanding. When ever my daughter talks to someone while we are out she always tells them who her teacher is. I really hope she is still there when my youngest starts school. ALL teachers and teacher aides deserve a crown, for everything they do for our kiddies.” -Tara Perry

41, 42. Mrs Blake and Mrs Dodd, Jones Hill State School

"Mrs Blake and Mrs Dodd! My daughter had Mrs Dodd in prep last year and takes 20 mins to come to the car because she still pops in to say hello to her! She has Mrs Blake this year and she is amazing!! Has the time and the patience to ensure my daughter excels in areas she was behind in!! My daughter absolutely loves her and we do too.” -Jodie Santowski

"The only two teachers my son has been lucky enough to have since he started. Both excellent teachers who do amazing work with the children.” - Shony Emmerson

"Mrs Stacey Dodd at jones hill state school- My son has progressed so much this year and it's all thanks to her for taking the extra time and care to do so. She is also very compassionate about all of her kids.” -Alicia Perkins

43, 44, 45. Hanna Millard, Alana Baulch st Patrick's primary, Elle Reid at gympie east state school.

"Definitely Hanna Millard! Also Alana Baulch st Patrick's primary and Elle Reid at gympie east state school. These woman have taught both of my children and have shown much devotion to their needs. I would highly recommend them to any of my friends and family.” -Kacey King

46. Danielle Jackson, (Gympie South State School)

"Danielle Jackson is without a doubt, the regions best prep teacher, if not best teacher. She has the perfect balance of empathy and guidance. She caters to each child's individuality and nothing is ever too much to ask of her. Grateful to have had Danielle teach my child.” -Jai Roos

"Mrs Danielle Jackson at Gympie South SS!!! As a parent sending my first child to school this year in Prep I was slightly concerned about the whole idea of letting them go in to the big wild world...we hit the jackpot straight up with Danielle, good old fashioned country values and the kids love her as she does them. So thankful for all the extra that she does. Can't repay her enough.” -Jarrod N Sarah Peacock

47, 48, 49. Mr Dale Tucker & Ms Debbie Pohlmann at Gympie South, Mrs Sue Curran

"Mr Tucker is great role model of my son. Ms Polhmann is very caring and understanding with her students. Mrs Sue Curran was the best ever prep teacher for both my kids!” -Emily Gould

50. Christine Wilson

"Christine Wilson is so brilliant! She adapts curriculum to the children she is teaching, so everyone can equally learn in their own way, and no one is left behind. She makes lessons so fun and exciting for the children, and we often hear about all the new things that happened when Mrs Wilson has taught them! She uses her fun, energetic, bright, silly personality to make the kids laugh and connect learning with being enjoyable, so they actually WANT to learn more! She has such patience and the respectful way she talks with every single child to make them feel important is just heart warming. Chris is a teacher at many schools across Gympie. She is currently filling in at One Mile, but teaches wherever she is needed, while other teacher's are on leave/sick. She can teach any subject from prep- grade 12 so an allrounder legend haha!”-Rebecca Louise Pickett

51. Fiona Calvert,

"She taught at Chatsworth state school in 2010, also taught at Gympie state school sometime between 2012-2015. She even went overseas to teach there as well. Absolutely blessing to have her as a teacher. She is one of a kind and I'll never forget her nor my pen license that's she gave to me in grade 7.” -Sharni Rickards

52. Julie Bailey-Pratt, Prep teacher at Gympie South.

"Always goes above and beyond for her students.” -Barb Bailey-Dahlheimer

53- 57. Mrs Wilson, Gympie Central, Mr Chammen, Mr Oliver and Mrs O'Keeffe, Gympie High, Mrs Mitchell, Jones Hill

"It's nice to see so many people so happy with their kids teachers, no wonder so many people talk so highly of Gympie schools. I can only speak from experience of the following over the years. Standouts for our family were: Gympie Central - Miss Skinner, Mrs Wilson (not sure if Ros is still there), Mr Luck, Gympie High - Mr Chammen, Mr Oliver and Mrs O'Keeffe, Jones Hill - Mrs Mitchell, Alma St - Jill Gilchrist.” -Jo Hose

58. MS DEBRA JACOBSON from GYMPIE SPECIAL SCHOOL

"Absolutely hands down MS DEBRA JACOBSON from GYMPIE SPECIAL SCHOOL !!! We feel so lucky our son has the most kind hearted, empathetic and fun teacher to help guide him through his school year. Teaching any child is hard, let alone those with Special Needs. Deb is absolutely amazing at what she does and goes above and beyond for her students and their families.” -Mallory Jensen

"Mallory Jensen I work with Deb & I couldn't agree more!! Deb does a wonderful job and always comes to work well before everyone else and leaves well after everyone else. She always has a smile on her face and is always looking for the positives in her students.” -Chloe Briggs

59. Carolyn King - James Nash SHS

"Is the best teacher I have ever had. She always is so caring for all of us. Attached is a little message that some peers have written to her. We appreciate her so much and I honestly can not thank her enough for helping kick start all of my assessments because I would be NO WHERE without her. She is always up for a good laugh. "Peace. Ganstar. Love. " Miss King 2019.” -Catelinn Capell

"Ms king is the most amazing teacher, she is the best to see for advice or to vent about exams 😂. She will always help you with assignments even if she has other things going. Her top priority is her students which is hard to find in a teacher these days💕 MISS KING IS THE BEST!” -Lilly Dawson

"OMG I definitely AGREE!! Miss King is the absolute best teacher to ever exist! She is the most kind and caring teacher who is always there to help even when she doesn't know what is going on she will always try her hardest. She's a teacher who puts who students first and sacrifices so much for us all and we are so thankful and appreciative for everything she does for us!! We LOVE her so so much!!!” -Nellie Waru

60. Monique Reid at CCC Prep B

"Monique Reid at CCC Prep B and her teacher aides are amazing. You can tell she loves her job and genuinely cares for her students.” -Kara Pascoe

61. Mrs Alyssa Hudson

"Gave my child the confidence and love for school when we first moved to victory college. She is incredibly smart and caring goes above and beyond for her students, and has patience and understanding to get the best out of each student. Her classroom is full of positivity and passion. -Anne Webb

62. Kim Thompson at One Mile

"Kim just works so hard every single day to give the kids the best introduction to school, and a safe and warm classroom that the kids look forward to going to. Kim spends her days encouraging and building the kids up in the most positive ways, and nutures them all so they love learning! Kim is so patient and gentle, and SO many kids come back to visit her after they have left her classroom which shows the impact she has. Jodie Groves is incredible too! Working so hard alongside Kim multitasking like a ninja and so supportive and kind to everyone, Jodie always has a trail of kids excited to see her and talk to her, and she always makes them feel valued and important. Jodie works so hard and she is adored by everyone.” -Rebecca Louise Pickett

63. Matt Elson, Widgee State School

" Robert Andrews and Matt Elson and all the amazing teacher aides at Widgee State School. My Cejae has only been there for 9mths but i have seen his reading improve greatly as well as actually enjoying going to school. You guys rock.” -Chontell Powyer

64-67. Miss Whitaker, Mrs Mansfield, Mrs Mitchell and Mrs Blake from Jones Hill State School

"Miss Whitaker, Mrs Mansfield, Mrs Mitchell and Mrs Blake from Jones Hill State School all been so wonderful and nurturing towards my son.” -Debbie Bailey

68. Chantelle Borchardt - James Nash SHS.

"She puts so much heart into her subject, Music, and truly wants all her students to succeed.” -Alexandra Aisthorpe

69- 71. Mrs Renee Ryan, Miss Elkee Whitaker all from Jones Hill School, Marni Telford, Gympie South

"Mrs Renee Ryan, Mrs Sonia Blake and Miss Elkee Whitaker all from Jones Hill School, along with Marni Telford who was my sons early educator Teacher at Kids R Us Daycare (and is now an teacher at South Side School) all of these wonderful ladies have prepared, encouraged and nurtured my shy anxious boy with the greatest of care, understanding and support. They have taught not only my son, but myself also. And have helped to mold him into the more confident boy he is today. They're an asset to any school and have been an absolute blessing to us ☺ Thank you.”

-Cassandra Taylor

72. Sonia Blake, Jones Hill State School

"Sonia Blake, Jones Hill State School, amazing teacher, kind and patient.” -Vanessa Wolf

73, 74.Treena Tierney and Anne Donald at One Mile

"Treena Tierney and Anne Donald at One Mile are two teachers that consistently make a huge difference to the children they teach. These ladies are so warm and approachable, and make education fun for the children. These women just blow my mind with how much effort they put into every day and every lesson. Always having such patience and time for all of the children, and juggling tasks constantly to give children the best experiences and memories of teachers who really care about them. So much of their own resources go into teaching, and they never complain. They set such a nice example for the children, and help each individual child find their strengths, and build confidence every day.” -Rebecca Louise Pickett

75. Lucy Cantle from One Mile State School

"From teaching in the class room , she also goes above and beyond for not just her class but all the students. Early act committee, Anzac parades, triathlons and so many other things, she works so hard to educate all the students and does it with so much passion. Lucy taught my daughter in yr 4, who has now graduated and Lucy is still like part of our family.” -Mandy Johnson

76. Mr Samuel Watt, Gympie High

"He is champion for all the kids at Gympie High, I could go on but Watty has found his lane & our kids are the lucky ones!” -Lydia Williams

77, 78. Prep C teacher Miss. Mikki Degotardi, n Mrs. Elizabeth Lee from yr 2C, (Both from Gympie South State School)

"I cant choose one, but my 2 younger boys have been so lucky to have such lovely teachers this yr, so my votes go to Prep C teacher Miss. Mikki Degotardi, n Mrs. Elizabeth Lee from yr 2C, she had my 2nd youngest son last yr n she has him this yr n he enjoys having her, n as for my youngest son having Miss. Degotardi as his teacher has given him the best start to school that any parent could ask for.” -Alicia MacGregor

79. Vic Luck, Gympie Central School.”

"If I had to pick 1 I couldn't. Vic Luck and Kay Skinner at Gympie Central School.” - Tarnya Sing

80. Mrs Gills - Jones hill state school

" Mrs Gills - Jones hill state school - is amazing.” -Lesley Fitzpatrick

81-83. Mr Paul Chammen Mr Jonathan Scheuber, Mrs Rachel Coul, Gympie High

84. Kim Thompson - One Mile State School - Prep Teacher!!!

"Amazing Teacher 👩‍🏫 the perfect start to school for so many lucky kids.” -Michelle James

85. Karen flagg, Kilkivan State School

86. Mrs Tierney One Mile

87. Mrs Dawson Prep D at OMSS!”

"My daughter LOVES LOVES LOVES her new teacher at OMSS, so I vote - Mrs Dawson Prep D at OMSS!” -Ash Broadfoot

88. Helen Strong, Mary Valley state college.”

"Helen Strong is a beautiful teacher all my kids love her at Mary Valley state college.” -Tammy Palmer

89. Renee Berry, Jones Hill State School

"Dedication, empathy and belief that every child deserves to learn . " -Carrie Walker ⭐️

90. Lisa Nathan Francis Gympie West Primary School

91. Aaron Mears of Lulu's Perch & The Living Classroom Project at Monkland State School - Sunshine Coast Foodie 👍

92. Renita Henry-May kilkivan State School

93. Damien Lynch, St Patrick's Primary.

Renita Henry-May All of the amazing teachers and support staff at Kilkivan State School P-10. They are dedicated, hardworking and passionate!

I am a teacher there and my children also attend! I love how we are a small Prep to Year 10 School and we offer so much more! Blessed to be a part of such an amazing school!