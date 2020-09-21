VOTE NOW: One of these 10 dogs will be crowned Gympie’s cutest
IT'S not an easy process crowning Gympie's cutest dog out of the overwhelming number of entrants The Gympie Times received.
There were more than 100 submissions- 109 to be exact- from Gympie readers who all had their own reason their dog was so special.
But after three days of voting - readers have narrowed down the list to 10 finalists.
Now is you final chance to have a say on who is Gympie's cutest dog.
VOTE BELOW:
Voting closes at midnight this Tuesday.