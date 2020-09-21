Menu
VOTE NOW: One of these 10 dogs will be crowned Gympie’s cutest

Frances Klein
21st Sep 2020 11:16 AM
IT'S not an easy process crowning Gympie's cutest dog out of the overwhelming number of entrants The Gympie Times received.

There were more than 100 submissions- 109 to be exact- from Gympie readers who all had their own reason their dog was so special.

But after three days of voting - readers have narrowed down the list to 10 finalists.

Now is you final chance to have a say on who is Gympie's cutest dog.

VOTE BELOW:

VOTE: Which is Gympie's cutest dog from these 10 finalists?

Voting closes at midnight this Tuesday.

