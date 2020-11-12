Menu
The race is on to crown Gympie’s best builder.
News

VOTE NOW: Help us decide who is Gympie’s favourite builder

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 1:13 PM
IT is no secret building is at its booming best in the Gympie region right now, but who is the best of the best?

The Gympie Times is in the hunt to crown Gympie's favourite builder and readers were eager to throw names into the hat when we placed the callout.

Five companies have been nominated by readers in the hunt for Gympie’s best builder.
Now the race for the crown is on between:

Damien Manning Carpentry and Building

Bryers Carpentry

MLB Design and Construction

Zerner Building Company

Noy Family Homes.

 

The poll closes at midday Saturday.

