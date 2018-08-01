VOTE NOW: Gympie's top hairdressers short-listed

Who will take the crown of Gympie's Number 1 hairdresser?

Who will take the crown of Gympie's Number 1 hairdresser? Contributed

GYMPIE is getting close to deciding its top hairdresser, with readers helping compile a shortlist of Gympie's five best hairdressers.

From 295 comments on The Gympie Times Facebook poll run last Thursday evening, readers nominated 26 Gympie hairdressers as their number one salon choice.

But choice was overwhelmingly in favour of a few, with others scraping in just above their counterparts.

To decide Gympie's top hairdresser, readers can vote out of the top five in the online poll here:

La Mode Hair and Beauty Contributed

1. La Mode Hair

LONG-STANDING salon La Mode Hair and Beauty at Barter boasts a welcoming and relaxed salon vibe, based on the philosophy the customer comes first.

While the team is known for hair- colouring magic, its wide range of services including tattoo removal and laser pigmentation treatment means there is something for everyone.

"The right colour can bring out your eyes, frame your face and make your skin look healthy," reader Chris Bond wrote on The Gympie Times Facebook page: "La Mode all the girls there are great do my short hair cut and colour get comments asking where I have it done often.

"They also look after my sons dread locks and do an awesome job."

Studio Vogue founder Kyrah Tuton Contributed

2. Studio Vogue

THE right dose of luxury and sophistication has made this business a magnet for customers searching for fashion-forward treatment.

Situated in the historic Hanlons Arcade, in Mary St, where drapers, milliners, dressmakers and tailors used to service the region, Studio Vogue now offers a emporium for hair, beauty and cosmetics.

The studio stocks products that are fair trade, vegan and not tested on animals.

The staff of Hair Review in 2016, when voted Gympie's top salon in a GT reader poll: (from left) Amy Farrugia, Jamie Jack, Somma Turner, Georgie Harris, Hayley Naylor, Stacey Christenson and Natalia Gorman. Scott Kovacevic

3. Hair Review

EXPERIENCE and quality is the key to this salon hitting the top five again.

Voted as the top hairdresser in The Gympie Times reader polls in 2016 and 2015, Hair Review's continued presence in the community since opening at Goldfields Plaza in 1992, then moving to Mary St, has played a huge role in making it so popular.

Maintaining staff has also helped this salon's popularity, with customers who have been coming to the salon for almost as long as it has been open.

Sherie Willis from A Beautiful You Salon was the Agsolutions Australia Employer of the Year, 2016. Bambi Gosbell

4. A Beautiful You Hair & Makeup Studio

ALWAYS ready to pamper, A Beautiful You Hair & Makeup Studio's passionate staff and dedication to quality has placed it in Gympie's favourite salon list.

In Upper Mary St, the salon offers dedicated hairdressers, stylists, beauty therapists and makeup artists, drawing customers from out of town.

Customer Catherine Edmunds travels from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast just to get her hair cut at A Beautiful You:

"Sherie does an amazing cut and colour for me," she wrote on The Gympie Times Facebook page.

"Nothing is too much trouble for Sherie and her staff.

"After many years of horrible experiences I have found the hairdresser that I will always go to at last."

Lauren Alexandra Artistry Contributed

5. Lauren Alexandra Artistry

ACCORDING to loyal customers, this hairdresser could be crowned the Colour Queen, because she can transform any head of hair into a work of art.

Run from Foxtail Court, Lauren Alexandra Artistry's point of difference is offering a small, peaceful environment away from the bustle of big salons.

Flexible appointments also make it a drawcard for busy parents.

Kate Lauren posted: "I've never left disappointed! You only have to look at the Facebook page to see the amazing colour transformations she's achieved."

TOP 10 VOTED HAIRDRESSERS

These were the top 10 favourite hairdressers you wrote in to support:

It's so hard to choose...it's all about the hair! yuriyzhuravov

* Aspire Hair Design

* Mobile XO. Hair and Beauty

* Imaj for Hair

* Mode Southside

* Southside Hair Studio