VOTE NOW: Gympie’s top 3 sports people emerge

THE polls opened on Wednesday as you, our loyal readers, started voting for who should be Gympie's Athlete of the Year.

Reader poll Vote now: Top 19 sports men and women of 2019 Patrick Harris (AFL)

Rohan Polley (Football)

Josh Hunt (League)

Matt Pearce (League)

Sam Bradshaw (Football)

Jess Wilcox (Hockey, Athletics and Squash)

Sophia Fisher (League)

Emily Larsen (Equestrian)

Fred Hamilton (AFL)

Breanna Pearce (Netball)

Allie Salter (Union)

Andrew “Chappy” Mallett (Cricket)

William Davies (AFL)

Brad Brigg (Cricket)

Jessie Dale (Barrel racer)

Andy Batten (Cricket)

Finlay Franz (Cricket)

Libby Corbet (Equestrian)

Alex Nethercott and Kobe Lodder (Basketball) Vote View Results

Rugby union talent Allie Salter is leading the charge on 16 per cent.

The "Blonde Flash" as she is known in union sporting circles has donned the Queensland Reds jersey in the National Youth 7's competition on the Sunshine Coast in November.

Gympie Hammers Allie Salter



She had a stint with the Sunshine Coast Stingrays this season and hopes to represent her country one pay playing for the women's national rugby side.

Hot on the Blonde Flash's heels is netballer Breanna Pearce on 10 per cent.

Gympie Netball – Breanna Pearce.



Pearce spent this year improving her overall game and played for the Wide Bay under-16 Thundercats side in September and has aspirations to play for the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The netballer travels to Nambour to play as Gympie does not have a rep team in the hopes of making is as a future professional player.

In third place is a tie between Gympie's answer to Matildas World Cup ace Sam Kerr, Sam Bradshaw and the Gold City's own spin king Andrew "Chappy" Mallett on nine per cent.

GO THE MATILDAS: Sam Bradshaw and her daughter Olivia.



It was a landmark debut season for Bradshaw and she was the Gympie United Gladiators women's senior female golden boot winner.

Colts all-rounder Chappy took a five wicket haul against Kenilworth at the start of the season. From 12 games this season he has taken 25 wickets.

It is not just with the ball where chappy shines, he has backed up with the bat this season, his highest is 54 against Wests.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association – Colts spinner Andrew 'Chappy' Mallett.



Now the time has come for you, our loyal readers, to decide who should be named the Gympie Region Athlete of the Year for 2019.

The winning athlete will receive an exciting prize package and the glory of being named our number one sportsperson.

So if you know somebody you believe is worthy of winning that titles, jump on to our online poll right now and cast your vote.

Voting will close at midnight on Sunday night, December 15, and the winner will be announced right here on our website on Monday, December 16, and in Tuesday's printed Gympie Times.

If you missed, here are the links to each of our Players of the Week.

The only way to vote is through the online poll. Don't forget the poll closes at midnight on Sunday night.