VOTE NOW: Gympie’s top 10 trendsetters
These local women know how to make a fashion statement, from head-turning race day looks to effortlessly cool and casual outfits.
Here's our pick for the top 20 contenders for Gympie region's most stylish trendsetter, vote now to select our top five.
(Scroll to the bottom to cast your vote).
1. Kellie Mahlstedt
Kellie is a Gympie race day fashion icon, and serving up winning looks each year.
2. Melissa Walker Horn
Gympie girl Melissa loves fashion, cheering women on to be their best selves and creating content for her blog Suger Coat It.
3. Heidi Radecker
This local designer owns Isobel Lane, an online store where she sells handmade, vintage-inspired pyjamas. From the comfort of her own home Heidi makes a range of sets to fit every size and is especially inspired by florals and lace.
4. Caitlyn Shadbolt
This local country music star combines elements of country and pop in her outfits and always manages to look stunning.
5. Ellysa Reid
Nail tech Ellysa Reid from Ohla Nailbar and Boutique often takes to Instagram to show off some of her favourite outfits and the latest styles on offer in-store.
View this post on Instagram
Girl you filling out that Dress! @nails.with.lys rocking the Khaki Suede Mini Dress. This little number is available in store only AND it’s on sale! 🙌🏼 Reduced to $30 we have sizes 6 10 12 remaining ✨ CHER Heels in Camel $89.95 . . . . . . #aboutalook #outfit #styleblogger #clothes #womensfashion #lovethislook #outfitgram #ootbloggers #choctopia #ohlagirls #bloggeroutfit #ohlanailbarandboutique #ohla #ohlanails #gympie #shoplocal #gympieboutique #gympiefashion #boutiqueshopping #ootd #outfitideas #outfitplace #ipreview #alistfootwear
6. Alisha Newman
Local hairdresser and salon owner Alisha Newman.
7. Karlee Dennien
Once upon a time this local small-business owner and lash extension specialist was a runner up in the Gympie Miss Showgirl contest.
8. Cindy Vogels
This Gympie designer-to-the-stars has been keeping busy during COVID-19, designing hospital-grade hair coverings for frontline workers, and that's just the start of what she does.
9. Jazmyn Bowman
This Gympie creative knows her way around a camera and is a successful photographer and film producer.
Jazmyn Bowman is a dynamic young creative entrepreneur and film producer based in Gympie, QLD. Beyond her successful...Posted by Jazmyn Produces on Saturday, 23 February 2019
10. Jessia Hoskins
While she is a Sunshine Coast girl, you might recognise Jessia as the face of a favourite Gympie boutique, Lissy's Closet. Jessia has been a long-time model for the local fashion brand.
View this post on Instagram
Shop our Sinner Linen Top & Frenzy Linen Maxi Skirt in store now @lissys_closet and get your weekend outfit sorted. We have lots of new arrivals this week. #cutetops #maxiskirts #fashion #ladiesfashion #gympieboutique #yourlocal #bestfashionaround #lovethislook #mixandmatch #lovefashion #loveliesys
