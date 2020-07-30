VOTE NOW: Gympie’s most stylish baby

VOTE NOW: Who will be crowned Gympie's most trendsetting bub?

VOTE NOW: Who will be crowned Gympie's most trendsetting bub?

ON THE eve of crowning Gympie's cutest baby we couldn't go past some of our smallest style kings and queens in the region.

In response to The Gympie Times call out for Gympie's cutest bub there were so many trendsetting entrants that they just had to have a category all of their own.

They are trendy, cheeky and waiting for you to cast your votes in the poll below.

>>If you're having trouble viewing or voting in our poll do it from our mobile site by clicking HERE. <<

Voting will be open until midnight on Sunday (August 2).

RELATED: Gympie has decided where its best hot chips are

Don't forget to share the poll so your friends and relatives can vote too.

FOLLOW LOCAL GYMPIE NEWS HERE

Note: The poll does not work in the app so please use a browser to make your selection