VOTE NOW: Gympie’s most adorable girl for 2021

We're looking to crown the Gold City's most adorable boy and girl of the year, according - as always -to a people's choice vote. This week, it's the girls' time to shine.

We're looking to crown the Gold City's most adorable boy and girl of the year, according - as always -to a people's choice vote. This week, it's the girls' time to shine.

We’re looking to crown the Gold City’s most adorable boy and girl of the year, according – as always – to a people’s choice vote.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

This week, it’s the girls’ time to shine.

Plenty of proud parents didn’t miss a beat when The Gympie Times put the call out through social media earlier this week, nominating their little treasures for a shot at the popular vote.

Now the nominees have been grouped together and the voting lines are open, so be sure to cast yours before the deadline at midnight on Friday.

Happy voting!