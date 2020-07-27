Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
VOTE NOW: Cast your vote in Gympie's Cutest Baby Competition, 2020.
VOTE NOW: Cast your vote in Gympie's Cutest Baby Competition, 2020.
News

VOTE NOW: Gympie’s cutest baby for 2020

Frances Klein
27th Jul 2020 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'VE come here for some cuteness overload - this little line up of entrants in The Gympie Times cutest baby competition will not disappoint.

 

In fact there were so many adorable Gympie tots submitted by doting relatives when we put the call out on social media on the weekend we have had to devise two categories to showcase them all.

 

Today you can start voting to name Gympie's Cutest Baby in the poll below:

Photo Gallery Poll

VOTE NOW: Which bub is Gympie's cutest baby?

Vote in this poll

 

Don't forget to share the poll so you can get friends and relatives on board too.

The poll will remain open until 8pm Thursday.

 

If you can't find your little one here they may pop up later in the week in the poll to crown Gympie's Most Stylish Baby.

 

More Gympie news: Mystery million dollar sport spend near Gympie

 

Please note babies have to register more than 1% of the vote to move above 0% on the poll.

 

Related: Teacher to take on Gympie's Tony Perrett at State election

 

Note: The poll does not work in the app so please use a browser to make your selection

gympie babies gympie kids poll vote now
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Live streamed pay rise debate reveals true story

        premium_icon Live streamed pay rise debate reveals true story

        News LETTER: I had not viewed the live streaming... and I apparently misinterpreted its...

        ’We can’t neglect it’: What the Rattler will cost this year

        premium_icon ’We can’t neglect it’: What the Rattler will cost this year

        News Questions continue to surround the controversial heritage train as more money is...