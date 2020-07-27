VOTE NOW: Gympie’s cutest baby for 2020

IF YOU'VE come here for some cuteness overload - this little line up of entrants in The Gympie Times cutest baby competition will not disappoint.

In fact there were so many adorable Gympie tots submitted by doting relatives when we put the call out on social media on the weekend we have had to devise two categories to showcase them all.

Today you can start voting to name Gympie's Cutest Baby in the poll below:

Don't forget to share the poll so you can get friends and relatives on board too.

The poll will remain open until 8pm Thursday.

If you can't find your little one here they may pop up later in the week in the poll to crown Gympie's Most Stylish Baby.

Please note babies have to register more than 1% of the vote to move above 0% on the poll.

Note: The poll does not work in the app so please use a browser to make your selection