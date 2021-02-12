VOTE NOW: Gympie’s best personal trainer 2021

VOTE NOW: Who will be crowned Gympie's best PT out of these contenders?

VOTE NOW: Who will be crowned Gympie's best PT out of these contenders?

The race is on to find Gympie's best personal trainer with a seven deserving nominees in the running.

These Gympie trainers have been praised for their strong and supportive ways and have made a real impact in the lives of those who have nominated them.

The nominations were gathered this week from reader response on The Gympie Times Facebook page when we asked for help to find Gympie's best PT.

Now, it's time to vote for your favourite! The poll below will close at midnight on Friday so make sure you have your say before then.

And don't forget to have a read below of the incredible reasons these Gympie PTs made the list.

Reader poll VOTE NOW: Who is Gympie's best personal trainer for 2021? Chantelle Mayers, Formation PT

Ange Harries, Snap Fitness Gympie

Paul Frampton

Fiona and Matt Keable, The Real Body Movement

James Ollier, Impact Elite Training

Amy Price-Wilson, Gympie ARC

Craig Wilson, Chief Training

Adam Cross Vote View Results

IF YOU CAN NOT SEE THE POLL: Click here

1. Chantelle Mayers, Formation PT

"Chantelle is the absolute best. She listens to her clients and works with what's best for you while encouraging and assisting you to hit your fitness goals. Pushing you and guiding you with her wealth of knowledge. She is so passionate about health and fitness she is truly an inspiration, 10/10 would recommend to everyone." - Jessica Lorensen

Chantelle Mayers, Â Formation PT

2. Ange Harries, Snap Fitness Gympie

"Hands down the best PT around, strong, empowering, passionate and supportive. Has changed my life for the better over the past few years." - Courtney Jayne Hewitt

Ange Harries, Snap Fitness Gympie

3. Paul Frampton

" For so many more reasons than kicking my butt." - Gabrielle Calder

Paul Frampton.

4. Fiona and Matt Keable, The Real Body Movement

"Such an amazing team, going from strength to strength and above and beyond to empower and educate their gym family." - Kyl Schoey

Fiona and Matt Keable, founders and head coaches of The Real Body Movement - Picture: Shane Zahner

5. James Ollier, Impact Elite Training

"Fantastic trainer, treats his clients like mates not money. Works out of business hours too so people who have weird hour jobs also benefit from a personal trainer at 5 in the morning!!" - Kerrie Ann

James Ollier, Impact Elite TrainingÂ

6. Amy Price-Wilson, Gympie ARC

"Amy is so passionate and full of energy, it's both motivating and contagious." - Kelli Corrigan

Amy Price-Wilson, Gympie Arc

7. Craig Wilson, Chief Training

"Obviously no need for the poll!" - Sam Pronger

Craig Wilson, Chief Training

8. Adam Cross