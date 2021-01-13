Menu
Six out of Gympie's 12 best groomed dogs.
VOTE NOW: Gympie’s best groomed pooch

Kristen Camp
13th Jan 2021 12:40 PM
Our four legged friends give us so much love, it's nice to give them some pampering every now and then.

We asked our Gympie Facebook followers to share pictures of their best groomed pooches and The Gympie Times has selected the top 12.

Now we need the help of our subscribers to crown the winner.

To vote, simply click on the poll below and pick your favourite pup.

The poll will close at noon on Friday, January 15, so get voting while you can.

VOTE NOW: Gympie's best groomed dog

