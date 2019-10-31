Menu
FAVOURITE MECHANIC: Make sure to vote for your favourite mechanic in the Gympie region by Saturday November 2 at 10am.
VOTE NOW: Gympie region’s top 20 mechanics

Philippe Coquerand
31st Oct 2019 3:29 PM
WHILE you can find instructional videos covering pretty much anything on the internet, it's not the best place to find mechanical advice.

So when your car needs to be repaired, it's best to take it to a mechanic who knows what they're doing, even if it may mean paying a little bit more than doing it yourself.

We asked The Gympie Times readers to nominate their favourite mechanic.

VOTE: Who is Gympie's favourite mechanic?

Lynn Bartholomew: "Tyson King- Owner of Paul King Auto Repairs. Tyson is a fantastic mechanic. He is very approachable and is more that happy to explain to his customers what work he has done on their vehicles. He is very genuine and always tries to help his customers as best as he can. Tyson and Kacey run a great little family business with very affordable rates. Tyson is very deserving of this honour."

Kylie Turner: "Paul Vella at Velmec Automotive. Paul has looked after all our families vehicles including our business vehicles. Always explains what has been done and what and when anything needs doing. Paul and the team go that extra mile to keep you and your car safe on the road. Not only is he honest, reliable and trustworthy. He is a fair dinkum top bloke. "

Natasha Masierowski: "Josh Gilchrist from JRG Diesel Maintenance, fantastic mobile mechanic with amazing customer service, he gets my vote."

Kirra-Belle Fleming: "Loyd from Coleman's Mobile Diesel and Mechanical.

Always makes himself available after hours for breakdowns with surprising great prices! Really is clued on and knows his stuff on mechanical equipment big or small."

Voting is now open below and will remain open until Saturday morning, November 2.

Voting will close at 10am.

Remember for your vote to be counted, you need to vote in our poll and not just comment on the article or social posts.

