VOTE NOW: Gympie region’s favourite teacher

Vote for your favourite teacher in our poll of 51 educators. ​

Vote for your favourite teacher in our poll of 51 educators. ​

School teachers are a massive part of any young person's life and can have a significant impact on their future.

Teachers are role models, motivators, supporters and most importantly educators.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

When people look back on their schooling years or their child's education, there is likely at least one teacher that stands out as memorable and special.

The Gympie Times asked our Facebook followers to tell us who that exceptional teacher was for them and readers did not disappoint.

Fifty-one teachers from schools across the region were nominated amid posts flooded with praise and compliments.

Here are some of the responses:

Emma Jayne: "Ms Saraber, Gympie Central School. Amazing, kind teacher, my daughter kicked and screamed about going to school last year she hated it so much but in just one week with Ms Saraber my daughter is back in love with school again and is excited for class each day. Best teacher I have come across yet."

Fran Caddell: "Danielle Jackson from Gympie South! She was such an amazing support to our daughter and family in general last year while we dealt with hurdle after hurdle. We will be forever grateful."

Jazz Busiko: "Miss Chandelle at Mawarra independent School. She brings so much energy to the class and values each of her students, helping them discover their strengths and purpose with compassion and a whole lot of fun."

Kristi Nolan: "Mrs Sue Curran, Jones Hill State School. She is an amazing prep teacher who has made my son's transition to school so positive. Always has a smiling face and so caring to all the children. My son has learnt so much already and am excited for the year ahead."

Karolyn Baumgart: "Joanne Widdop from Gunalda. Mrs Widdop has a clear understanding of every students needs and differentiates as needed. Mrs Widdup has a bank of strategies up her sleeve and can efficiently pull each one out as necessary. She is a super human and the most amazing teacher. Any student would be lucky to have her."

Now it is up to our readers to crown the winner.

Vote in the poll below to give your favourite teacher the recognition they deserve.