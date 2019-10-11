VOTE NOW: Four baristas leading the charge in final

COMPETITION among baristas in the Gympie region is hotting up like the sought-after brew they serve as the title of Gympie's Top Barista comes to a close.

Voting closes online today at midday, which has been extended from the original competition time of 8am.

The Gympie Times asked readers on Facebook this week as part of its Best of the Gympie region series to help crown the region's top barista.

With more than 130 comments, the nominations were narrowed down to the top 15 baristas in the region.

VOTE HERE: 15 best Gympie region baristas

Several strong contenders have emerged with popular The Decks on Mary employee Jacinta Avery leading the charge.

She had 18 per cent of the vote yesterday at the time of print thanks to her "smiling energetic way and fantastic brew.”

SoMa SoMa staff Kat Nichols, Manu Bugallo, Jesse Setani, John O'Brien, Lilly Klein and Abby Bowyer. Scott Kovacevic

SoMa SoMa Espresso joint owner John O'Brien was not far behind on 14% of the vote.

He is no stranger to accolades and when SoMa SoMa took joint first place in our quest for Gympie's Top cafe last year he said:

"It's still all about meeting everyone's needs and trying to do it with as much style as possible," he said.

Vince and Lisa Cronin, It's Coffee Time mobile had carved out 12% of the vote so far.

Julie Burow said the pair were "the best combination of lovely people and great baristas.”

Bec Paterson from D'Cafe had solid support on Facebook and sat just behind at 10 percent.

To place your vote, visit gympietimes.com.au/news/vote-now-15-best-gympie-region-baristas/3850878/

Once you're in the story, scroll down to the poll and cast your vote by midday today.

The winner will be announced online today and in next Tuesday's paper.