MAKE YOUR VOTE COUNT: Rick Lu from Hunter Street Bakery takes great pride in his meat pies.
Darren Hallesy
News

VOTE NOW: For the tastiest pie in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
12th Jul 2019 5:56 PM
WHO doesn't love a good meat pie to get themselves through a long arduous day at the office?

Thousands of people love to indulge in a delicious pie each day and with the cold weather about, what better way to spend your lunch break divulging into a steak and pie.

A survey conducted recently on Facebook showed Ross Creek Store, Needful Things Convenience and Takeaways, Beefy's Pies Gympie, The Goomeri Bakery, Ed's Beach Bakery, Campbell's bakehouse and The Victory Store to be quite popular for having the best meat pie in the Gympie region.

VOTE NOW: For the tastiest pie in Gympie

But there can only be one winner!

All-rounder at Ross Creek Store Aaron Lucken said the school holidays have helped their family owned business with customers racing to get the lamb shank pie.

"Our lamb shank pie won the Zinc 96.1 competition quite a few times. It's one of our most popular pies," Mr Lucken said.

The family owned service station runs between Gympie to Tin Can Bay and is currently leading the poll for the best pie shop in the Gympie region.

 

The chicken peppercorn pie from the Reef Hotel, with fluffy mash and green peas.
Amber Macpherson

Mr Lucken said he works with a great team.

"We're always working to improve the range of options for our customers," he said.

"We've got 12 different pies to choose from. From vegetarian to steak pies, to normal steak, bacon and cheese. What is more Australian than a lamb shank pie."

Make sure you make your vote count. 

Voting poll ends next Friday with the winner announced on Monday July 22. 

Gympie Times

