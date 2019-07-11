VOTE NOW: For the cutest rugged up dog in Gympie

KEEPING WARM: Teddy all tucked in with his teddy.

KEEPING WARM: Teddy all tucked in with his teddy. Photo: Karyn Cunningham

KEEPING your furry companion warm and comfy this winter is paramount.

With more than 90 comments on The Gympie Times facebook page of proud dog owners with their woolly outfits, it is evident Gympie residents take the winter months seriously.

We're narrowed down the count to just 13 dogs who matched the description of keeping warm in winter and the results are a cracker.

Voting closes this Sunday at midnight and the winner will be revealed early next week.

SCROLL DOWN TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE DOG ALL COSIED UP THIS WINTER IN THE GYMPIE REGION

1. Buddy keeping warm during the cold months.

This is 'Buddy'. Our best buddy keeping warm this winter! Louise Gardiner

2. Teddy snuggling up with his teddy

CUTEST DOG GALLERY: Teddy snuggling up with her teddy. Karyn Cunningham

3. Miss Aida rocking her hoody

Miss Aida, Rocking her hoodie. April Lyn

4. Scooby and Honey

Scooby and honey. J-lee Hartz

5. Zeb the labdog

Zeb, the 40kg lapdog, or so he believes!!! Mel Groves

6. Rahni and Hermie

Rahni and Hermie. Alia Khan

7. Howard

Howard Natalie Bostock

8. Chole and Squirt

Chole an squirt snuggling infront of the fire. Sharon Johnson

9. Tilly

Tilly 6. Ali Louise Kay

10. Poppet tucked in bed.

Poppet tucked up in bed. Donagh Archer

11. Blue snuggles under the blanket.

Blue snuggles under the blanket and of course head on pillow. Donna Griggs

12. Snoopy and her favourite spot

Snoopy and her favourite spot in winter. Donagh Archer

13. Lil Zeke