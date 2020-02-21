VOTE NOW: For the best hair salon in Gympie

VOTE NOW: Who will take the crown of Gympie's Number 1 hairdresser? Photo: Contributed

VOTE NOW: Who will take the crown of Gympie's Number 1 hairdresser? Photo: Contributed

THE loyalty of Gympie hair salon customers was put to the test when The Gympie Times put a call out to find the Gympie region's best hairdresser.

More than 186 people nominated their salon of choice, some had been loyal customers for years and some travelled far and wide to visit their trusted favourite.

We've got 23 different hair salons in the region that you can vote on to decide who is named Gympie's best. Here are the 23 hairdressers in the Gympie region, as voted by you:

Reader poll VOTE NOW: Who is the best hairdresser in Gympie? Aspire Hair Design

La Mode Hair and Beauty

Southside Hair Studio

Codie and Crew Hair and Beauty

Vivid Hues Hair Design

Zoe's Mobile Hair and Beauty Services

Studio Vogue Salon

Hair by Meredith at Streetwise Hair

Hair Review Gympie

Envy Hair Design and Spa

Hair Techniques Gympie

Adell’s Snips of Style in Mellor St

Loco Barber Co

Legends Gympie

Imaj for Hair

Memphis Barbers

Renee's Mobile Hairdressing Services

Hair by Zoe

Ghett Hairdressing

Allure Adore - Studo Hair Spa

Roma Hair Salon

"Most definitely La Mode Hair And Beauty. The girls go above and beyond to make you feel comfortable and always do an amazing job," Vicki Bowles said.

"Codie and Crew Hair & Beauty. The wonderful team there always make you feel so welcome and they work together as a genuine team. The girls listen 100% to your needs and you always leave the salon excited to come back," Xenna Amy-May Cooke said.

"Vivid hues. Amazing service great on price. Those girls go above and beyond to give you the hair style and colour you want. They are lovely and always pleasant to deal with," Casey Prichard said.

"Hair techniques! The girl's are amazing, the colourists are world class and haircuts are the best I have experience," Kelly Wilde said.

Voting closes soon and the winner will be revealed early next week.

