VOTE NOW: For the best hair salon in Gympie

Who will take the crown of Gympie's Number 1 hairdresser?

Who will take the crown of Gympie's Number 1 hairdresser? Contributed

THE loyalty of Gympie hair salon customers was put to the test when The Gympie Times put a call out to find the Gympie region's best hairdresser.

More than 440 people nominated their salon of choice, some had been loyal customers for years and some travelled far and wide to visit their trusted favourite.

We've narrowed those nominations down to an exclusive list of eight salons in the region that you can vote on to decide who is named Gympie's best.

Voting closes this Sunday at midnight and the winner will be revealed early next week.

SCROLL DOWN TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE HAIRDRESSER IN THE GYMPIE REGION

Here are the top eight hairdressers in the Gympie region, as voted by you:

International guest Guillermo Flores works at Pure Hair to prepare models for the Look and Learn Hair Show and workshops organised by Senscience and i.color, Tuesday, March 10, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle Kevin Farmer

Hair Techniques

Family-owned salon Hair Techniques was a staple favourite among voters.

Melina Fletcher said the long-standing hairdresser was brilliant with keeping up with the trends and staff training: "They have proven their commitment to our town as they are family-owned and run."

La Mode Hair

La Mode Hair and Beauty in Barter St boasts a welcoming and relaxed salon vibe, according to readers, and offers a wide range of services.

"Knowledgeable staff, up with modern trends, they offer so many beauty treatments ... highly recommend them," Jessica Walsh wrote.

Vivid Hues

Readers raved about the artistry of Vivid Hues Hair Design, known for their bright transformations.

Brii Amy said: "Vivid Hues Hair Design listens to what you want, is honest with telling you the truth if something isn't achievable or won't work. Her salon is always welcoming and the prices are very reasonable."

Hair Review

It's no surprise the seemingly unbeatable team at Hair Review have made the cut again after triumphing as The Gympie Times top salon last year, as well as in reader polls in 2016 and 2015. Loyal customers this year credited quality cuts, a listening team and welcoming atmosphere as the reason.

Studio Vogue

The right dose of luxury and sophistication has made this business a magnet for customers searching for fashion-forward treatment.

Wendy Belford said: "Always looked after in every capacity. Great conversation, great service and great products and all by a professional team."

Jetset Hair Studio

Customers of Jetset Hair Studio said they would never go anywhere else.

Kath Gnech said stylist Ina Wagner was the best hairdresser she'd been to - especially for taming curly hair.

Codie and Crew

This new business in Tozer St is already turning heads. Specialising in blondes, men's barbering and special events and make-up, customers have not been disappointed.

Kathy Kunst said this "young girl" had hit the floor running and her quality of work was well worth a try.

Southside Hair Studio

If you want complete satisfaction, customers swear by Southside Hair Studio.

"The ladies there are amazing, they make sure you are 100 per cent happy and get what you want. They are great with kids as well and great value," Marrianne Holden said.