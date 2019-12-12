VOTE NOW: Who will be Gympie's Athlete of the year?

VOTE NOW for Gympie's Athlete of the Year.

THROUGHOUT this year The Gympie Times has celebrated the achievements of the talented sports men and women of the region.

Patrick Harris (AFL)

Rohan Polley (Football)

Josh Hunt (League)

Matt Pearce (League)

Sam Bradshaw (Football)

Jess Wilcox (Hockey, Athletics and Squash)

Sophia Fisher (League)

Emily Larsen (Equestrian)

Fred Hamilton (AFL)

Breanna Pearce (Netball)

Allie Salter (Union)

Andrew “Chappy” Mallett (Cricket)

William Davies (AFL)

Brad Brigg (Cricket)

Jessie Dale (Barrel racer)

Andy Batten (Cricket)

Finlay Franz (Cricket)

Libby Corbet (Equestrian)

Alex Nethercott and Kobe Lodder (Basketball) Vote View Results

Each week we profiled individuals whose outstanding efforts in their sporting codes made them stand out as our Player of the Week.

Now the time has come for you, our loyal readers, to decide who should be named the Gympie Region Athlete of the Year for 2019.

Junior Heat player Finlay Franz was named Player of the Week for his first century against junior Thunder.



The winning athlete will receive an exciting prize package and the glory of being named our number one sportsperson.

So if you know somebody you believe is worthy of winning that titles, jump on to our online poll right now and cast your vote.

Voting will close at midnight on Sunday night, December 15, and the winner will be announced right here on our website on Monday, December 16, and in Tuesday's printed Gympie Times.

If you missed, here are the links to each of our Players of the Week.

The only way to vote is through the online poll. Don't forget the poll closes at midnight on Sunday night.