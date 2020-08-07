VOTE NOW: Contenders emerge for Gympie’s top athlete of 2020

Some early finalists for Gympie's top athlete so far in 2020.

Reader poll Who's Gympie's top performing athlete of 2020 so far? Hannah Ward - Netball

Danny Hawkins - Boxing

Blaine Watson - Rugby League

Jake Henry-May - Basketball

Ethan Bainbridge

Mavis Marshall - Australian Quarter Horse Association

Brianna Simpson - Australian Quarter Horse Association

Gabrielle Calder - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Liam Urwin - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Matilda Gook - Netball

William Davies - AFL

Charlotte Blackwood - Rugby League

Daniel Robson Vote View Results

2020 has brought some dark and difficult times to the Gympie sporting arena, but the region's brightest stars are still shining brightly in their respective codes.

We asked Gympie Times readers who deserved to be recognised as the top performing athlete so far this year and to put forward their nominations through social media.

Here's just some of the responses:

Colleen Miller: Hannah Ward - Netball. Hannah plays for a local junior A grade side as well as a ladies A grade side. In a normal year she is part of the representative squad. She made the 2020 Wide Bay side and was one of three athletes selected for the USC Thunder Netball academy.

Alicia Hawkins: Danny Hawkins (Boxing) who as a youth worker, boxing coach and father continues to train hard everyday before the sun comes up then trains others throughout the day. His grit and determination is second to none having proven his abilities last year with 2 title fights. He is a true athlete who has many big visions for his community.

Renita Henry-May: Jake Henry-May (Basketball) - Kilkivan State School. Currently plays in the Gympie Basketball HSJ Competition, Was playing for Noosa (before Covid) and now Playing representative basketball for the Sunshine Coast Phoenix Under 14 Teal Team. He was just selected on Sunday for the Under 16 Teal Team for the 2020-2021 Season. A very good achievement considering he has only just turned 13 in May.

Delisa Bronkhurst: My vote to Blaine Watson (rugby league). Have been a keen observer of his sporting prowess all throughout his life. An excellent sportsman #Vote1BlaineWatson.

Cass Jade: I nominate Mavis Marshall AQHA 7 Years in a Row state and National Title, High Point of Australia open and Amateur/ World qualified x5 Mavis is also a fantastic mentor in the western industry.

Rex Carney: Gabrielle Calder and Liam Urwin - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

See the full list of nominees in our poll, and remember to CAST YOUR VOTE before it closes on Sunday at midnight.

Only one vote per household, so tell your friends!