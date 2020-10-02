VOTE NOW: Big leader emerges in Gympie’s best butcher race

There's a lot of competition for the Gympie's best butcher crown, but who will stand among the rest?

Reader poll Who is Gympie's best butcher? Shaw's Meats - Goldfields, Gympie Central

McIntosh Meats, Southside

Top of the Town Meat Hall, Murgon

Neal's Family Meats, Gympie

Gympie Meat Hall

Kilkivan Meats

Tin Can Bay Family Butchery

My Butcher, Duke St Vote View Results

UPDATE FRIDAY

Shaw's Meats have taken a commanding lead in the quest to find Gympie's best butcher, pulling away from the competition with 38 per cent of the people's vote so far.

The Gympie Meat Hall is currently sitting second with 14 per cent, closely followed by Neal's Family Meats with 13 per cent and McIntosh Meats and Tin Can Bay Family Butchery tied on 10 per cent.

The poll has been extended to noon tomorrow, so get your vote in and help your favourite take the crown!

EARLIER

THERE were more than 100 nominations, but now comes the real challenge - who will rise above the rest and be voted Gympie's best butcher?

Shaws Meats Gympie Len Shaw.

It would appear the Gympie region is blessed when it comes to purveyors of fine meats, if those nominations are anything to go by:

Kylie Allen: Shaws Meats for the win, great range, great prices, and the owners and staff give fantastic service.

Aileen Lumsden-Gablonski: McIntosh Meats best by far great specials super quality meat and best service from the friendly staff.

McIntosh Meats have been nominated as a finalist in the race to find Gympie's best butcher.

Kathryn Greaves: Top of the Town Meat Hall in Murgon. The best processed meats I have ever eaten delivered to me in person each week. Fantastic personal service and beautiful food.

Ash Broadfoot: Neal's Family Butcher! THE BEST! Nothing is ever a hassle - I love the customer service & the quality cuts of meats.

The Gympie Meat Hall has been nominated as a finalist in the race to find Gympie's best butcher.

With a total of eight finalists vying for the title, it's up to you to decide who takes it out.

Get voting in our poll before it closes tomorrow night, and may the best butcher win!