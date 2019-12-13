Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VOTE NOW for Gympie's Athlete of the Year.
VOTE NOW for Gympie's Athlete of the Year.
News

Vote now and help decide who will win Athlete of the Year

Shelley Strachan
13th Dec 2019 12:00 PM

WE ARE shameless brags here at The Gympie Times about the rich talent this region can boast, especially when it comes to sport.

READ MORE: Libby Corbet is our very own National Rodeo princess

Libby Corbet is one of the 19 finalists in our Gympie Region Athlete of the Year 2019.
Libby Corbet is one of the 19 finalists in our Gympie Region Athlete of the Year 2019.

Urban myth or not, it has long been said that sport is easily the dominant activity and social scene in the Gympie region, something that is borne out in the high ratio of outstanding sports men and women we produce.

CLICK HERE: FOrget the Lakers’ legend, Gympie has its own Kobe

During the latter half of this year, our sports duo of Bec Singh and Josh Preston have produced a weekly profile on a local Player of the Week, often seeking out the unsung heroes of junior and senior sport across all genres.

VOTE NOW for Gympie's Athlete of the Year.
VOTE NOW for Gympie's Athlete of the Year.

After 19 weeks, they have come up with a list of finalists - each of the Players of the Week - who our online subscribers now have until midnight on Sunday to vote for.

VOTE NOW: Who will be Gympie’s Athlete of the Year?

The Gympie Times Player of the Week William Davies.
The Gympie Times Player of the Week William Davies.

Voting is super easy, just click into the story and embedded in the heart of the story about our Athletes of the Year is a poll where you tick your choice for Athlete of the Year. Have your say. Voting online is the only way to make your vote count.

CLICK HERE: Become a digital subscriber to The Gympie Times and don’t miss a minute of the action

CLICK HERE: Blistering century marked this young gun cricketer’s debut

The sportsman or woman with the most votes will win a great prize pack.

READ MORE: Subscribing is so cheap, and there are so many extra benefits it’s crazy

Player of the Week Ali Salter is up for Athlete of the Year.
Player of the Week Ali Salter is up for Athlete of the Year.
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two men injured in crash down embankment near Gympie

        premium_icon Two men injured in crash down embankment near Gympie

        News Two men were injured in a crash near Gympie yesterday.

        Something in the water stinks at Lake Alford...

        premium_icon Something in the water stinks at Lake Alford...

        News “Several” comments from community members in recent times pointed out the water...

        Historic native title win for Butchulla people

        premium_icon Historic native title win for Butchulla people

        News The Butchulla people will be legally recognised with a native title

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards