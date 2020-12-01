Menu
Take a look at these top mos. Which one would you crown the best in Gympie?
News

VOTE NOW: 8 of Gympie's best mos on show

Frances Klein
1st Dec 2020 2:51 PM

MOVEMBER has officially ended for the year and with it so have some of the more interesting facial hair features being sported around town.

We're sorry to see such efforts vanish so we called out for those with top lip facial hair to show it off in a big way before it went.

GYMPIE NEWS: Shocking map reveals extent of bushfire devastation

Eight fine nominees either put their hand up or were dobbed in, in our hunt to find Gympie's best mo, when we called for nominees on our Facebook page.

You can view them all below and cast your vote.

VOTE NOW: Gympie's best mo

Check out the gallery below:

 

