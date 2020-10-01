Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kel Knight, the original purveyor of fine meats. But who is the best butcher in Gympie?
Kel Knight, the original purveyor of fine meats. But who is the best butcher in Gympie?
News

VOTE NOW: 8 finalists in the race for Gympie’s best butcher

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
1st Oct 2020 5:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Reader poll

Who is Gympie's best butcher?

View Results

THERE were more than 100 nominations, but now comes the real challenge - who will rise above the rest and be voted Gympie's best butcher?

Shaws Meats Gympie Len Shaw.
Shaws Meats Gympie Len Shaw.

It would appear the Gympie region is blessed when it comes to purveyors of fine meats, if those nominations are anything to go by:

Kylie Allen: Shaws Meats for the win, great range, great prices, and the owners and staff give fantastic service.

Aileen Lumsden-Gablonski: McIntosh Meats best by far great specials super quality meat and best service from the friendly staff.

McIntosh Meats have been nominated as a finalist in the race to find Gympie's best butcher.
McIntosh Meats have been nominated as a finalist in the race to find Gympie's best butcher.

Kathryn Greaves: Top of the Town Meat Hall in Murgon. The best processed meats I have ever eaten delivered to me in person each week. Fantastic personal service and beautiful food.

Ash Broadfoot: Neal's Family Butcher! THE BEST! Nothing is ever a hassle - I love the customer service & the quality cuts of meats.

The Gympie Meat Hall has been nominated as a finalist in the race to find Gympie's best butcher.
The Gympie Meat Hall has been nominated as a finalist in the race to find Gympie's best butcher.

With a total of eight finalists vying for the title, it's up to you to decide who takes it out.

Get voting in our poll before it closes tomorrow night, and may the best butcher win!

best butcher gympie gympie businesses gympie news gympie region live poll vote now gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frightened Gympie feline stuck in tree for 3 days

        Premium Content Frightened Gympie feline stuck in tree for 3 days

        News Crookshank’s owner is looking for help to bring her wandering ginger back down to earth

        Speed limit cut on key Mary Valley road

        Premium Content Speed limit cut on key Mary Valley road

        News TMR says the change has been made in the name of driver safety

        AFL star inspires her students with grand final award

        Premium Content AFL star inspires her students with grand final award

        News When you are a premiership-winning AFL star it makes the job of teaching high...

        'Cops everywhere': Manhunt after woman shot, two men flee

        Premium Content 'Cops everywhere': Manhunt after woman shot, two men flee

        News An emergency situation has been declared at Bribie Island