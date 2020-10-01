VOTE NOW: 8 finalists in the race for Gympie’s best butcher
Reader poll
Who is Gympie's best butcher?
THERE were more than 100 nominations, but now comes the real challenge - who will rise above the rest and be voted Gympie's best butcher?
It would appear the Gympie region is blessed when it comes to purveyors of fine meats, if those nominations are anything to go by:
Kylie Allen: Shaws Meats for the win, great range, great prices, and the owners and staff give fantastic service.
Aileen Lumsden-Gablonski: McIntosh Meats best by far great specials super quality meat and best service from the friendly staff.
Kathryn Greaves: Top of the Town Meat Hall in Murgon. The best processed meats I have ever eaten delivered to me in person each week. Fantastic personal service and beautiful food.
Ash Broadfoot: Neal's Family Butcher! THE BEST! Nothing is ever a hassle - I love the customer service & the quality cuts of meats.
With a total of eight finalists vying for the title, it's up to you to decide who takes it out.
Get voting in our poll before it closes tomorrow night, and may the best butcher win!