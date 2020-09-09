VOTE NOW: 8 finalists in search for Gympie’s Best Gym

Vote now: Which gym is Gympie's best?

FITNESS lovers across the region have nominated their favourite gyms in the search for the best one in Gympie.

The Gympie Times put a call out on Facebook asking where the best gyms in town were and we received more than 100 comments in less than 24 hours.

Two clear favourites stuck out as 18 people nominated Gympie City Gym, and 16 said CrossFit Release was their favourite.

Marley Burke said Gympie City Gym was her favourite, and that "their care and compassion and willingness to help those financially impacted (by COVID) was mind blowing."

Karolyn Baumgart said Crossfit Release was "hands down" the best gym in Gympie.

"Having trained at other gyms in town, CrossFit release is hands down the best gym in town," she said.

"This inclusive gym gives every person the opportunity to be the best version of themselves without judgment."

With these two and so many other deserving gyms to choose from we've narrowed down the search to the top eight and now it's your turn to vote for a winner.