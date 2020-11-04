VOTE NOW: 34 teachers are in the running to be Gympie’s best

There are a whopping 34 nominees for the crown of Gympie's Best Teacher, including these six champions of local education. Get voting now!

GYMPIE teachers have had a gargantuan task put in front of them this year - educating the region's youth throughout huge interruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reader poll Who is Gympie's best teacher? Mrs Wade - James Nash State High School Year 8

Mr Fox - James Nash State High School

Ms Debbie Bloomfield - Gympie East State School

Mrs Mac - Kia Ora State School

Miss Carolyn King - James Nash State High School

Mrs Marni Telford - Gympie South State School

Mr Torren Brennan - James Nash State High School

Ms Tanya Taylor - Gympie South State School

Stacey Searl & Leanne Nicholson - Tin Can Bay State School

Mrs Holland - Chatsworth State School

Mrs Hill - Mary Valley State College

Mrs Sharon Hogan - James Nash SHS

Ms Lucy Cantle - One Mile State School

Sean Francis - James Nash SHS

Mrs Millers - Jones Hill State School

Mr Simon Usher - Jones Hill State School

Ms Jenkins - James Nash State High School

Tony Finney - Cooloola Christian College

Mr Ward - James Nash SHS

Mr Berry - James Nash SHS

Ms Flynn - James Nash SHS

Mr and Mrs Keane - James Nash SHS

Mrs Dawson - One Mile State School

Belinda Greer - Mary Valley State College

Mr Thorne - Gympie State High School

Mrs Kable - Gympie State High School

Mitch Henderson - Year 6 - Chatsworth State School

Alana Fairy - Year 4 - St Pats Primary School

Mrs Curran- Jones Hill State School

Mrs Krafft - Jones Hill State School

Mrs Sally Bekker - Gympie State High School

Mr Strong - Dagun State School

Mrs A - Gympie South State School

Mrs Donna Johnston - James Nash SHS Vote View Results

But if the community's voice is anything to go by, they have passed with flying colours.

From Prep to Year 12, we want to celebrate the best teachers in the Gympie region.

The Gympie Times this week asked readers to nominate their favourite teachers, and share their voices as to why they are so special.

Nominee for Gympie's Best Teacher of 2020 – Miss Carolyn King of James Nash SHS

There was a huge response:

Kaylah Smith-Crossley: I don't think the High School Teachers receive enough recognition. A standout teacher for me at James Nash is Mrs Wade. The support and assistance she gives my year 8 child is amazing. Every day my daughter comes home with glowing comments about this Teacher.

Kaylah Smith-Crossley: Mr Fox is another amazing stand out at James Nash always open and willing to help, support and accommodate any suggestions relating to my son's schooling.

Sarah Gosling: Ms Bloomfield - Gympie East! Amazing teacher! She is firm but loving to the kids! We all want her to continue to teach all of our kids throughout their schooling! Not to mention the support she gave through COVID! She went above and beyond and I'll be forever grateful for her words of wisdom and encouragement!!💐

Jade Davidson: Mrs Mac - Kia Ora State School Beautiful hearted, believes and extends the children around their strengths. With her helping hand children achieve anything 💞

Catelinn Capell: Miss Carolyn King, she has such an amazing heart! Always there for all of her students while treating them with respect because students are people too … Miss King puts her students first and always makes sure they are on the right track while as stress free as possible! James Nash is one lucky school to have such an amazing teacher!

Tracey O'Neill: Mrs Telford Southside state school is the best. Wonderful and caring and reaches above beyond limits.

Liz Turnbull: Mr Torren Brennan, James Nash High School. He's dedicated to the students, caring and a great role model. I am so thankful to him and the other fantastic teachers at James Nash High School.

Nominee for Gympie's Best Teacher of 2020 – Torren Brennan of James Nash SHS

Renita Henry-May: Tanya Taylor from Gympie South State School. She is always doing amazing things for her students. She goes above and beyond and pours her heart and soul into her profession. Well done!

Lara Ann Kear: Stacey Searl & Leanne Nicolson Tin Can Bay State School - are hands down the best prep teachers!! They take all kidlets in and loves them like their own! I wish they could move up with each of my kids and continue to love, nurture and teach them forever!

Nominee for Gympie's Best Teacher of 2020 – Stacey Searl of Tin Can Bay State School.

Tara Perry: Mrs Holland - Chatsworth State School. She has helped my daughter so much this year with all her learning delays and she has grown so much. My girl adores her ❤ x

Jaiye Langston: Mrs Hill - Mary valley State College. She is an absolutely amazing teacher n person. She goes above n beyond for the kids n my son loves going to school because of her. She also has helped my son move further up in his schooling.

Eternity Burr: Mrs Sharon Hogan, HOD of drama at Nash, the best teacher that truly goes above and beyond for her students and truly cares about them. She's always there for them to help with anything at all, not just assignments.

Mel Clift: I have a couple - 1. Lucy Cantle - OMSS - for making our family not only welcome to the region, but for being the best year 6 student or son could have had 2 - the music and drama teachers at Nash, in particular Sean Francis for supporting our son in his love of music. 3. Lee Turner from Blue Logic Studios - for the music lessons, guidance, and for being the special man he is 4. Kev Starkey, Darkwood Studios in conjunction with Creative Arts Qld for taking a bunch of kids and teaching them how to work together as a team to create something special.

Nominee for Gympie's Best Teacher of 2020 – Leanne Nicholson of Tin Can Bay State School.

Megan Heiniger: Mrs Millers - Jones Hill State School. Mr Simon Usher - Jones Hill State School. Ms Jenkins - James Nash State High School. All these teachers have assisted my daughter and son through their schooling.

Rah Manno: Tony Finney at Cooloola Christian College. He really puts in the extra effort in trying to assist kids who may be struggling in class. He keeps parents in the loop and emails regularly. I'm grateful that my child got him as a teacher this year.

Cindy Vogels: The Music Teachers at Gympie State High School in the GMSOE program. Mr Ward, Mr Berry, Ms Flynn. And the couple who teach Japanese, Mr and Mrs Keane.

Kayla Dale: Mrs Dawson Prep D One Mile State School. She has been amazing. And my daughter has grown so much!

3 Dawg Design: Belinda Greer Mary Valley State College Such a beautiful soul.

Teah Lilly Rae Mallo: Mr. Thorne and Mrs Kable at Gympie High stands down best teachers while I was still in school

Gina Scott: Mitch Henderson - Year 6 - Chatsworth State School, Alana Fairy - Yr 4 - St Pats Primary School

Nominee for Gympie's Best Teacher of 2020 – Sue Curran of Jones Hill State School

Naomi Lea: Mrs Curran- Jones Hill state school, Mrs Krafft - Jones Hill

Olivia Lanham: Mrs Bekker always has gone above and beyond for her students. My all-time favourite schoolteacher.

Cindy Vogels: Mr Strong Dagun State School absolute legend according to my 10 year old.

Amber Wright: Mrs A from Southside school absolutely amazing.

Ember Zeunert: Mr Torren Brennan from James Nash! He puts his heart and soul into everything he does. He's such a caring, funny and education guy! By far my favourite teacher of all time! I'm gonna miss him.

Tiarna Hampton: Donna Johnston you were my favourite.

And Bree St John had an important to make on top of all the individual nominations:

"I think every teacher needs to be honoured and appreciated for the time and effort they put in to our children day in and day out! It takes numerous teachers to foresee our children's education. Thank you."