VOTE NOW: 34 best employees in Gympie
THE Gympie Times is on the hunt to find the best employee in town and by the overwhelming response we won't have to look far.
Readers, who nominated 34 individuals after we put the call out on Facebook, now have the chance to vote for Gympie's Best Employee.
Readers have until midnight on Sunday, July 28 to vote here.
Here are the top 33 employees in Gympie, in no particular order.
1. Braydon Simpson, PcPlace
Nominated by Gem Green
"Always goes above and beyond and is much loved by all of our customers. We are lucky to have him, he's an absolute legend to have working along side us"
2. Stacey Ellis Hanslow, Cooinda Aged Care
Nominated by Tash Lilwall
"She is currently on maternity leave, to return soon... Stacey has been not only an incredibly compassionate, caring, graceful, hardworking, big-hearted individual in both her professional and personal life but she is also highly organised, motivated, intelligent and diplomatic... She was the first person to come to mind and I would love for her to be publicly recognised for really just being such a beautiful human being.
You have affected many lives that you don't even realise, residents, coworkers, your family.. Can't wait for you to get back to work.
3. Sean Bergman, Malouf Plumbing
Nominated by Kerri Malouf
"Ted & I are extremely lucky to have Sean Bergman working for us. He goes above & beyond every day & we really appreciate it.
4. Shay Bartholomew, Toucan Coffee
Nominated by Breanna Greenwood
"For being the shining light of Toucan Coffee and always smiling and delivering the best customer service."
5. Miss-Tammie Hosking, Iron Addicts Supplements
Nominated by Suzanna May
"She's an absolute star for us at Iron Addicts Supplements
6. Dean Bunter, Gympie Master Locksmiths
Nominated by Stewart Willcock
"Dean always goes out of his way to give exceptional customer service"
7 & 8. Nikki Morris and Olivia Burke, The Happy Yak
Nominated by Kylie Elliott
"I'm lucky enough to have 2 awesome employees. These two ladies go above and beyond every single day. They always do their best and really care about our business. But most importantly we have a great time working together."
9. Shannon Webber, Fire Hydrant Testing Australia
Nominated by Lena Irons Nyberg
"Our manager Shannon Shannon Webber goes above and beyond everyday. Shannon is a huge asset to our team."
10. Jayden DeSerio, Fire Hydrant Testing Australia
Nominated by Lena Irons Nyberg
"Our fire service technician Jayden DeSerio is always friendly and polite to our clients and always puts in 110%"
11. Josh Nyberg, Fire Hydrant Testing Australia
Nominated by Lena Irons Nyberg
"Our second year sprinkler fitter apprentice Josh Nyberg is doing our family business proud and is learning from the best."
12. Kim Daniel, Yes Optus Gympie
Nominated by Libby Manthey
"Kim is the most amazing manager anyone could ask wish for... he always puts customers first and is inspiration to all who know him."
13. Sandra Lowe, A2Z Appliance Servicing
Nominated by Anna Tennant
"Has always put in 1000%, has so much knowledge in our field and is as loyal as they come. Our business would never have grown as fast as it has without her and that is a fact."
14. Jess Scott, GJ Gardner
Nominated by Mikayla Bennett
"I know she goes above and beyond even when she was on maternity. She always made sure she was looking after her clients."
15. Blake Jared Lister, Retail Creations P/L
Nominated by Emily Wickham
"Our factory manager is awesome. He goes above and beyond and is never afraid of a challenge. We are grateful to have him as part of our team."
16. Michelle Gadd, Gympie Veterinary Services
Nominated by Cassandra Paige Smolenski
"Consultations available seven days- there's nothing she can't do and no distance she won't go to make sure our staff, clients and patients are happy."
17. Kurt Rowlands, Rustic Country Kitchens
Nominated by Kim Webber
"He may be our son but he's an awesome employee too. Thanks for all your hard work mate."
18. Jasmine Roberts Blanckensee, Australia Post
Nominated by Holly Marie Denton
"My mail lady goes above and beyond to keep my parcels safe."
19. Tracey Roach, Gympie RSL
Nominated by Ashleigh Jensen
"We'd be stuffed without her."
20. Elysse Rose Hobdell, Gympie Day and Night Chemist
Nominated by Rene Lees
"Super friendly service and a beautiful smile to start your day."
21. Emily Moxey, Everything Dogz
Nominated by Julianne Munn
"Always provides the best service to our clients and their owners. Everyone loves her courtesy and enthusiasm to her job. The dogs love her and she is more than just an awesome employee."
22. Kate Tobin, Dreamcakes by Dorita & Dorita's Cafe
Nominated by Dorita Celeste
"She has the most fantastic customer service. I think she's the best employee I've ever had. Nothing is too much trouble and she runs the business like it's her own."
23. Alex Katsalis, EB Games
Nominated by Rene Lees
"Always happy to help and has a great attitude and friendly to customers all the time."
24. Julie Kypiotis, Empire Hotel
Nominated by Holly Angel Nettlefold
"Best bar maid out. Always making the customers happy, always service with a smile and with her as a part of the team ensures repeat customers."
25 & 26. Jaala Simonsen and Brohdi Ford, Southside Store
Nominated by Franny Lee Harris
"They have been the politest young girls -always extremely help full and have been since the where very young."
27. Jemma Lee, Tenacious Digital
Nominated by Jody Allen
"So talented, dedicated and sarcastic."
28 & 29. Michelle Shorten and Rachael Amber, Your Realty Gympie & Cooloola
Nominated by Murray Benton
"Michelle and Rachael are bringing home some serious property management business and our landlords/tenants aren't complaining! 12 months in business (this week) and these two are smashing it! Technically they own the business but they employ each other so that kinda counts right?"
30 & 31. Chris Dale and Adam Cross, Gympie Glazing Works
Nominated by Leisa Harch
"The best two guys we could ask for and more. They give it their all, every dang day."
32. Geoff Turner, We Clean Air Cons.
Nominated by Kylie Turner
"Honest, reliable and just a down right top guy."
33. Paige Emelya Collins, Caltex Southside
Nominated by Elaine Olsen
"(She) is so lovely."
34. Nykie Noy, DCafe
Nominated by Jess Provis
"Always goes above and beyond for customers and puts in 110% into everything she cooks. She's always smiling and has the best customer service."