VOTE NOW: 3 Gympie GPs vying for No.1 in top doc contest

TOP DOC: 3 GPs are leading the scoreboard out of 21 across the Gympie region.

IT has only been three days since The Gympie Times asked readers to nominate the region's best GP this week and already there is a nail-biter between three of the 21 doctors.

From the response, Gympie and surrounds are blessed to have access to many dedicated medical doctors from varied medical centres.

Some doctors have devoted years to treating Gympie people, while newer general practitioners to the area are matching their passion for helping the community.

A winner will be announced next week.

Leading the race on 14% of the vote is Dr Malika Loeckz from the Henry Street Medical.

Her supporters have praised her as being "an angel” who provides the best service to her clients.

"She is amazing with my girls and I. Feels more like meeting up with a friend then a Dr visit.” -Rochelle Vandermaal

"She is truly an angel.” -Rolanda Hilda

"A truly (good) doctor who listens to you - I will not go nowhere else.” - Frances Hedges

Running up in second place is Dr Jane Woodward from The Gympie Clinic on 12% of the votes.

Dr Woodward's supporters have labelled her as "caring, supportive and helpful.”

"When needed she went with speed for diagnosis and was wonderful.” -Jeanette Wilson

"Dr Jane is caring, supportive and helpful. Her friendliness and willingness to get answers is so appreciated. Thank you Dr Jane.” -Norina Sorensen

Only 1% behind her is Dr Marian Campbell from The Gympie Clinic on 11% of the votes.

Her supporters said:

"She's been my doctor since I can remember & gone on to be my children's. Unbiased, non-judgemental of all different choices for your family, what every doctor should possess.” -Tara Rosenow

"Most incredible doctor I have ever had.” -Holly Peters

"Dr Marian Campbell at The Gympie Clinic is absolutely brilliant in every way possible." -Zoe Jack

"I changed doctors midway through my pregnancy as the other doctors I was seeing couldn't care less about me, she's now mine and my children's doctor. Always finds a way to squeeze me in if necessary and always goes above and beyond to help us.” -Gabrielle Pamenter

"She is hands down the best - my girls only want to see her.” -Sarah N Richardson

"Best. Doctor. Ever.” -Tiana Tisdell

Not far behind Dr Campbell is Dr Chris Black from Channon Street Medical Centre on 9% of the votes.

His supporters said:

"Is one of the most caring, committed and competent doctors I've been privileged to visit in my (relatively!) long life. He has a genuine interest in his patients holistically and takes the time to explain, listen and advise - the resulting waiting times are definitely worthwhile.” -Carolyn Hill Thew

"He has been my doctor for over 25 years, my children's doctor since their birth. For emergency appointments if Dr Black is unavailable we are also very happy to see the other doctors at the centre. Absolutely fabulous with my child with autism.” -Mandee Anne

"No matter what time of the day or night, he is always willing to help the residents at Cooinda Aged Care. He is not my doctor but he certainly goes above and beyond for people in need, and that really shows a lot of compassion and dedication!” -Tiarna Hampton

"Always gets to the bottom of things, never too busy, always listens.” -Andrea Hurkett