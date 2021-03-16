VOTE NOW: 27 Gympie hairdressers in running for crown

Which hairdresser will be crowned Gympie's best? Have your say in the poll below!

Whether it's a fresh colour, daring new cut or your go-to style, nothing feels better than a haircut that is just right.

Except maybe the friendship you strike up with your favourite hairdresser.

That's why we were inundated with responses when we asked readers to shout out their favourite hairdresser on The Gympie Times Facebook page on Monday.

Lilly Hanlon and Codie Winston of Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty.

Commenters were quick to praise their go-to stylist - nominating 27 Gympie region hairdresser who always leave customers feeling satisfied.

Now it's time to get to work so we can crown Gympie's Best Hairdresser by voting in the poll below.

Voting closes Thursday at midnight, so get in quickly if you want to have your say.

SCROLL DOWN TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE HAIRDRESSER IN THE GYMPIE REGION

Here are the short-listed hairdressers in the Gympie region as nominated by you, and why they deserve your vote:

Lily Hanlon, Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty

Sherie Willis, A Beautiful You Hair & Makeup Studio

Codie Winston, Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty

Tia Shepherd, Elleganz Hair Studio

Jamie Jack, Hair Review

Natalia Gorman, Hair Review

Ina Wagner, JetSet Hair Studio Gympie

Alan, Innovations Hair and Beauty

Melissa Hoskins, Studio Araluen

Noela Horne, Elleganz Hair Studio

Meredith, Streetwise Hair

Kelly, Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty

Natalie Siebenhausen, Havana Hair & Beauty

Aimee Howard, XO. Mobile Hair & Beauty by Aimee

Jaz, Hair Techniques

Kat N Steady, Aspire Hair Design

Sarah Pellow, Priority Hair Designs

Katie Fish, Hair Techniques

Rachael, Aspire Hair Design

Mikaela Sima, Envy Hair Design & Spa

Ebony Kjorstad, Aspire Hair Design

Loretta Isaacs, A La Mode Hair & Beauty

Kyra, Studio Vogue Salon

Selina Stokes, Roma Hair Salon

Rebecca Stretton, A Beautiful You Hair & Makeup Studio

Sheree Williams, Sheree's Hair and Beauty

Alisha Newman, Envy Hair Design & Spa

"Alisha is dedicated to her clients and her staff. Alisha is an extremely talented woman and is an amazing cutter!!! I always get asked 'who cuts your hair'. That is why Alisha is the best hairdresser of the Gympie region." - Jo Zopf

Lily Hanlon, Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty

"She's an amazing person and hairdresser - she motivated and inspired me to become a hairdresser. She creates such beautiful colours!" - Shae Vearncombe-Harper

Sherie Willis, A Beautiful You Hair & Makeup Studio

"I travel to Gympie from Buderim to have Sherie do my hair and wouldn't have it any other way. She is the only person I trust, absolute best in the business." - Jaykowa Hockings

Codie Winston, Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty

"So often blokes hair is seen as an afterthought and not really tailored to the shape of their heads … not the case with Codie and Crew. They all care to the point that my son will not let ANYONE else touch his hair." - Dan Vanderhoek

Tia Shepherd, Elleganz Hair Studio

"She has been doing my hair from the beginning. She is so caring and listens to what you want or helps you when you have no idea! And you always leave feeling amazing!" - Kate Whytlaw

Jamie Jack, Hair Review

"Great at her job … goes over and above to please. I love her work. I have been at the same salon for over twenty years and love it. The staff are all wonderful there." - Jackalyn Bannerman

Natalia Gorman, Hair Review

"Natalia is the absolute best hairdresser I've ever had, she's amazing what she does and is always so bright and bubbly." - Maya Janke

Ina Wagner, JetSet Hair Studio Gympie

"Stylist who goes above and beyond for her clients. Every client who leaves her salon leaves with a stylish hairstyle." - Kaylah Smith-crossley

Alan, Innovations Hair and Beauty

"Alan does a marvellous job every time." - Marlene Owen

Melissa Hoskins, Studio Araluen

"Always on time, comfortable fun atmosphere at the salon. Always walking out feeling your best." - Katherine Richards

Noela Horne, Elleganz Hair Studio

"Hairdressing for years does a bloody good job." - Eleanore Greaney

Meredith, Streetwise Hair

"I can go in and say 'do whatever you want' and it'll look fab." - Yolande Heilbronn

Kelly, Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty

"Kelly, Codie and Crew is the best!" - Shannen Hewitt

Ebony and Racheal, Aspire Hair Design Gympie

"The girls there are honestly amazing and always so friendly. They always go above and beyond for their clients and I love that they offer you coffee and chocolate while you're at your appointment."

- Keiara Armstrong

Natalie Siebenhausen, Havana Hair & Beauty

" … is very creative and clever and her attention to colour and style to suit the client is foremost."

- Karen Crawford

Aimee Howard, XO. Mobile Hair & Beauty by Aimee

"Because she always listens to what you want and I tried for ages to get the colour I wanted until I started going to Aimee Howard. Always happy with her work." - Kahla Kerr

Jaz, Hair Techniques

"Will go above and beyond. Best customer service. Kids and I have been going there for over 8 years." - Pete-Shell Smart

Kat N Steady, Aspire Hair Design

" … is amazing! She is great at what she does." - Jade Mandavy

Sarah Pellow, Priority Hair Designs

"Always the best." - Alex Koovshinoff

Katie Fish, Hair Techniques

"Does a wonderful job and super friendly." - Tom Redding