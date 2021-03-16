VOTE NOW: 27 Gympie hairdressers in running for crown
Whether it's a fresh colour, daring new cut or your go-to style, nothing feels better than a haircut that is just right.
Except maybe the friendship you strike up with your favourite hairdresser.
That's why we were inundated with responses when we asked readers to shout out their favourite hairdresser on The Gympie Times Facebook page on Monday.
Commenters were quick to praise their go-to stylist - nominating 27 Gympie region hairdresser who always leave customers feeling satisfied.
Now it's time to get to work so we can crown Gympie's Best Hairdresser by voting in the poll below.
Voting closes Thursday at midnight, so get in quickly if you want to have your say.
SCROLL DOWN TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE HAIRDRESSER IN THE GYMPIE REGION
Here are the short-listed hairdressers in the Gympie region as nominated by you, and why they deserve your vote:
Alisha Newman, Envy Hair Design & Spa
"Alisha is dedicated to her clients and her staff. Alisha is an extremely talented woman and is an amazing cutter!!! I always get asked 'who cuts your hair'. That is why Alisha is the best hairdresser of the Gympie region." - Jo Zopf
Lily Hanlon, Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty
"She's an amazing person and hairdresser - she motivated and inspired me to become a hairdresser. She creates such beautiful colours!" - Shae Vearncombe-Harper
Sherie Willis, A Beautiful You Hair & Makeup Studio
"I travel to Gympie from Buderim to have Sherie do my hair and wouldn't have it any other way. She is the only person I trust, absolute best in the business." - Jaykowa Hockings
Codie Winston, Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty
"So often blokes hair is seen as an afterthought and not really tailored to the shape of their heads … not the case with Codie and Crew. They all care to the point that my son will not let ANYONE else touch his hair." - Dan Vanderhoek
Tia Shepherd, Elleganz Hair Studio
"She has been doing my hair from the beginning. She is so caring and listens to what you want or helps you when you have no idea! And you always leave feeling amazing!" - Kate Whytlaw
Jamie Jack, Hair Review
"Great at her job … goes over and above to please. I love her work. I have been at the same salon for over twenty years and love it. The staff are all wonderful there." - Jackalyn Bannerman
Natalia Gorman, Hair Review
"Natalia is the absolute best hairdresser I've ever had, she's amazing what she does and is always so bright and bubbly." - Maya Janke
Ina Wagner, JetSet Hair Studio Gympie
"Stylist who goes above and beyond for her clients. Every client who leaves her salon leaves with a stylish hairstyle." - Kaylah Smith-crossley
Alan, Innovations Hair and Beauty
"Alan does a marvellous job every time." - Marlene Owen
Melissa Hoskins, Studio Araluen
"Always on time, comfortable fun atmosphere at the salon. Always walking out feeling your best." - Katherine Richards
Noela Horne, Elleganz Hair Studio
"Hairdressing for years does a bloody good job." - Eleanore Greaney
Meredith, Streetwise Hair
"I can go in and say 'do whatever you want' and it'll look fab." - Yolande Heilbronn
Kelly, Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty
"Kelly, Codie and Crew is the best!" - Shannen Hewitt
Ebony and Racheal, Aspire Hair Design Gympie
"The girls there are honestly amazing and always so friendly. They always go above and beyond for their clients and I love that they offer you coffee and chocolate while you're at your appointment."
- Keiara Armstrong
Natalie Siebenhausen, Havana Hair & Beauty
" … is very creative and clever and her attention to colour and style to suit the client is foremost."
- Karen Crawford
Aimee Howard, XO. Mobile Hair & Beauty by Aimee
"Because she always listens to what you want and I tried for ages to get the colour I wanted until I started going to Aimee Howard. Always happy with her work." - Kahla Kerr
Jaz, Hair Techniques
"Will go above and beyond. Best customer service. Kids and I have been going there for over 8 years." - Pete-Shell Smart
Kat N Steady, Aspire Hair Design
" … is amazing! She is great at what she does." - Jade Mandavy
Sarah Pellow, Priority Hair Designs
"Always the best." - Alex Koovshinoff
Katie Fish, Hair Techniques
"Does a wonderful job and super friendly." - Tom Redding