Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Leisa Harch drew by far the most reactions from the online nominations.
VOTE NOW: 23 finalists in race for Gympie’s hottest tradie

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
4th Jul 2020 5:31 PM
SOME serious, some undoubtedly stitch ups, all in it to win it.

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Cooper Mayne
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Cooper Mayne

Gympie Times readers responded enthusiastically to a Facebook callout looking for the region’s hottest tradie this week, taking the opportunity to either put their own name forward, nominate a loved one or dob in a mate.

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Rachel Chubb
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Rachel Chubb

No matter the intention, we’ve narrowed it down to the final 23 Gympie tradies in the running for the title based on which posts drew the most reactions.

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Myles Whitewood
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Myles Whitewood

Even former Married At First Sight contestant Mick Gould got a nomination, with a nod to his plastering background.

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Mick Gould
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Mick Gould

Here’s some of our top nominees:

Leisa Harch: “Ima tag myself, what the hell … qualified glazier and owner, Gympie Glazing Works.”

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Joe Humphreys
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Joe Humphreys

Sue Chapman: “Matt Brown from MRB Electrical and Earthworks. Locally born and bred. Business Owner and best machine operator and Electrician in the area. And he’s single but good luck because he’s a 100% worker.”

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Matt Brown
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Matt Brown

Jacob Godwin: “The dog, Aaron Sander Concreting. been shlabbin since he was 10 years old, hangs off the screed with his eyes closed.”

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Rick Kruik
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Rick Kruik

Debbie Smith: I want to nominate Rick Kruik owner of Cooloola Glass & Aluminium, Rick has been in the glazier business in Gympie for over 20 years. If you call he will build it Hottest tradie I know.

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Michael Harch and Adam Cross
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Michael Harch and Adam Cross

Alex Forward: “Reece Plate, Owner operator at Reece Plate Construction. Chippy by trade, stunner by choice. In between building houses he like to build himself into the most genuine man he can be.”

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Lachlan Garrels
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Lachlan Garrels

Even Bob the Builder got a vote:

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Claudia Alford
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Claudia Alford

Harry Jones: “Old bob here he is a good lad and knows how to swing a hammer.”

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Doug Rose
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Doug Rose

Vote in our poll and have your say in the final race for Gympie’s Hottest Tradie for 2020.

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020:
Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: "Smiley" Mick.
gympie news gympie region gympie's hottest tradie hottest tradie just for laughs vote now gympie
Gympie Times

