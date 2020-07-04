VOTE NOW: 23 finalists in race for Gympie’s hottest tradie
SOME serious, some undoubtedly stitch ups, all in it to win it.
Gympie Times readers responded enthusiastically to a Facebook callout looking for the region’s hottest tradie this week, taking the opportunity to either put their own name forward, nominate a loved one or dob in a mate.
No matter the intention, we’ve narrowed it down to the final 23 Gympie tradies in the running for the title based on which posts drew the most reactions.
Even former Married At First Sight contestant Mick Gould got a nomination, with a nod to his plastering background.
Here’s some of our top nominees:
Leisa Harch: “Ima tag myself, what the hell … qualified glazier and owner, Gympie Glazing Works.”
Sue Chapman: “Matt Brown from MRB Electrical and Earthworks. Locally born and bred. Business Owner and best machine operator and Electrician in the area. And he’s single but good luck because he’s a 100% worker.”
Jacob Godwin: “The dog, Aaron Sander Concreting. been shlabbin since he was 10 years old, hangs off the screed with his eyes closed.”
Debbie Smith: I want to nominate Rick Kruik owner of Cooloola Glass & Aluminium, Rick has been in the glazier business in Gympie for over 20 years. If you call he will build it Hottest tradie I know.
Alex Forward: “Reece Plate, Owner operator at Reece Plate Construction. Chippy by trade, stunner by choice. In between building houses he like to build himself into the most genuine man he can be.”
Even Bob the Builder got a vote:
Harry Jones: “Old bob here he is a good lad and knows how to swing a hammer.”
Vote in our poll and have your say in the final race for Gympie’s Hottest Tradie for 2020.