VOTE NOW: 18 young guns in running for Gympie’s top worker

It’s easy to see why these young men and women made the nomination cut for Gympie’s Best Worker … and now it’s time to vote to crown a winner.

The region is not lacking in young people who put the hard yards in, according to the praise our readers have heaped on the nominees in our hunt to find “Gympie’s best worker under 25”.

The Gympie Times was inundated with responses from colleagues and peers when we opened nominations to readers on our Facebook page on Monday.

Dedication, passion and knowledge were just some of the attributes of the 18 young finalists, who you can now vote on to crown the winner.

Voting closes at midnight Wednesday, so be sure to spread the word.

To cast your vote click on the poll below, and to see why these young guns were nominated see below.

If you are having trouble seeing it, CLICK HERE to be redirected to the poll.

GYMPIE’S BEST YOUNG WORKER NOMINATIONS:

Lachlan Dailly, Gympie Doggy Daycare

Nominated by Michelle Palmer

“He goes above and beyond for the dog‘s and is the best dog washer ever.”

Georgia Lutton, Coles Gympie

Nominated by Brii Cummings

“ I have had the pleasure of working with this young lady since she was 14. She has a strong work ethic, attentive, always keen to learn new skills and is an absolute pleasure to work alongside.”

Kelly Goatham, Nextra, Gympie Central

Nominated by Nicole Ryan

“Dedicated, driven young woman. Definitely hardest working young woman I know. Intelligent beautiful person inside and out.”

Jack Lawes, Ultimate Protection & Security

Nominated by Rtl Bax

“Jack is reliable, responsible and professional.”

Kye Hinrichs, Gympie 4x4

Nominated by Zak Roff

“Kye Hinrichs is without a doubt the hardest working lad in town, every day we wake up and jump in the car to go to work, but we all forget who’s responsible for keeping those wheels turning.

“Kye is mechanic at Gympie 4x4 and he goes the extra mile every day, clocking up 70 hour weeks just to make sure this town keeps rolling. Have a think about your job, and think about whether or not you’d be able to do that job without a car that’s been maintained by Kye. I don’t think so …”

Eva Drescher, Chemist Warehouse



Nominated by Samuel Willis

“She is 100 percent, she always does her best and works well in a team.”

Keely Brady



Nominated by Mick Hodge

“Puts this seasoned veteran of 15 years working in produce to shame.

… she is an absolute gem smashed out her work and even made it look amazing tonight.”

Patrick Nairn, Ultra Tune

Nominated by Grace Eva



“Nearly his final year as an apprentice, been working so hard for nearly 5 years.”

Will Dawkings, first year apprentice



Nominated by Lisa Whittaker

“He works hard, never complains, nothing is too much trouble. We appreciate his work ethic and hard work to help us in any way he can. He is focused and driven!”

Costis Willmott

Nominated by Kelly Taylor



“Costis jumped into a job he had very little idea how to do (welding and engineering) and has thrived and became a great reliable confident hard worker.

“I myself knowing him from a young age and knowing his upbringing am extremely proud of the man he has become and all his accomplishments whether in his work or making it all the way through to play 8 ball representing Qld then go on to play in the Australian nation team.”

Tia Ellis-Palmer, Toucan Coffee



Nominated by Stephen Palmer

“She puts 110% into everything she does and impeccable public service!

“She‘s a machine between working at Toucan and her uni there’s not many hours a week she’s not doing some form of work.”

Laura Burnett, Mary Valley Traders



Nominated by Joanna Robey

“The hardest worker I know. Always goes the extra mile for our customers. Always learning, always inspiring and knows hardware and rural supplies like the best in the industry.

“Mary Valley Traders and Imbil town just would not be the same without you. You brighten up our whole community’s day everyday.”

Rance Boreham, Hair Review



Nominated by Michelle Stevens

“Awesome customer service. Great outcomes achieved.”

Jade Knight, Bunnings



Nominated by Melissa Knight

“She is 16 years old, works at Bunnings and goes to school. Some weeks she works 38 hours.”

Mitch Berry

Nominated by Carly Turner

“Definitely the hardest working guy I know. So driven and determined. Great customer service and extremely knowledgeable.”﻿



Jake Ahern

Nominated by Jake Vidler

“Hard working class man, does a top job of concreting.”

Bailey Parkin



Nominated by Elenka Parkin

“He’s 17, works hard, jackhammered for 11 hrs a day for his boss … also fencing for days.”

Nick Carlton



Nominated by Matthew Smith

“You will never catch him having a day off.”