VOTE NOW: 18 in running for Gympie’s best estate agent

SHINING STARS: These real estate agents and more are nominated for Gympie's best real estate agent.

IF READER response is anything to go by there is more than one trusted and respected real estate agent in Gympie.

Praise was poured on 18 professionals, when The Gympie Times asked the public to nominate on Facebook the best real estate agent in the Gympie region.

Loyalty emerged and it was easy to see why with clients describing various Gympie agents as professional, kind, caring and going the extra mile.

One customer described how she sold her Gympie house from interstate with the agent going "above and beyond to ensure everything was done."

Now it's your turn to help decide who of the 18 real estate agents nominated is Gympie's best real estate agent:

Reader poll VOTE: Who is Gympie's best real estate agent? Blake Dein, Ray White Gympie

Lyle Mutzelburg, Tom Grady Real Estate

Desley Aylward, Tom Grady Real Estate

Johnathon Merton, Laguna Real Estate

Rachel McAuliffe, Century 21 Platinum Agents

Peter Olsson, Professionals Gympie

Derek Seth, Century 21 Platinum Agents

Pete & Keryn Angle, One Agency Gympie

Ann-Marie Warren, Bambling Property

Tina Tillinger & Steph West, Anchor Realty

Chantelle Groben, Century 21 Platinum Agents

Rosemary Denton, Century 21 Platinum Agents

Clancy Adams, Ray White Gympie

Brian Lambert, Century 21 Platinum Agents

Dan Vanderhoek, Century 21 Platinum Agents

Janelle Walker, Century 21 Platinum Agents

Bonnie Hollander, Agents2Go

Niki Meads, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Vote View Results

Here's what else readers had to say when they nominated:

Ben Leucht: Pete Angle and Keryn Angle, One Agency Gympie. Dedicated husband and wife team that get results above market expectations.

Julie Kidd: Johnathan Merton at Laguna. Hands down the best!!!

Julie Maybe: Desley Aylward at Tom Grady's - she's really lovely, and does her best for the client in both buying and selling positions (3 experiences so far).

Caitlin Hinchliffe: Blake Dein by far! So professional and dedicated.

Erin Rose: Tom Grady are fantastic. Lyle Mutzelburg went out of his way to find us an amazing property and made the whole process enjoyable and stress free! And everyone else I have had contact with in Tom Grady have been lovely and professional!

Jade Cooper: Rachel Mcauliffe from Century 21 is great - goes the extra for everyone she deals with. Rachel is an amazing lady.

Scott Forsyth: Without a doubt Derek Seth C21. Have a look at the guys sale rates.

Teena Dower: Tina and Steph from Anchor Realty are Gympie's best real estate agents. Having recently bought and sold through them I can personally recommend them. They are professional, honest, caring and know the market well. Everything they touch turns to SOLD.

Claire Johns: Blake Dein, Ray White, he's still so young but amazingly talented.

Nadia Chapman: Johnathon Merton. His own slogan "Here to help not hustle" is all that needs to be said. (Laguna)

Klarhys Gear: Currently selling through Brian Lambert at Century 21. Have previously bought through him. He is honest and caring. ☺

Leeann Mooney: Blake Dein Ray White Gympie. Dedicated, determined and a very professional young man.

Helen Eyre: I sold my house Gympie while living in NSW. Blake Dein went above and beyond to ensure everything was done when I sold my house in Gympie. Such a great relief. Highly recommend him

Johnny Williams: Dan Vanderhoek, Century 21 is honest and will work hard for you.

Deb Fox: Tina and Steph from Anchor Realty are two of the most hard working ladies I know. It's not a job to them they just get it and know the people.

Debbie Gluch: Niki Meads at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gympie. Niki is very hardworking and strides to get the best result for the seller and the buyer.

Kelly Ann: Blake Dein. A professional young man with a true understanding of the local real estate market. Highly recommended.

Please note: Nominations were taken from comments posted on The Gympie Times Facebook page, and were collected at 4pm, Sunday October 18, 2020.