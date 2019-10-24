VOTE NOW: 17 best Gympie region photographers

VOTE NOW: There are 17 photographers nominated for the best photographer in the Gympie region. To cast your vote, please click the story and go to the poll. The winner will be announced next week. From Top Left: Leeroy Todd, Hayley May, Josette Photography. Bottom Left: Emma Nayler, Jazmyn Smith from Aesthete Film and Photography and Sharlee Hunters.

THERE is nothing better than celebrating an event with the moment perfectly captured.

Memories fade but photographs last a lifetime so it’s worth investing your money in a good photographer across the Gympie region.

The Gympie Times asked its readers to vote for their best photographer in Gympie and the responses were wide and far, with more than 240 comments and 17 nominations in less than 24 hours.

ShazaandShaun Potter: “Evee Photography. highly recommended. Beautiful lady and very good what she does! Over the moon with the photo’s of my sons formal!

Chloe Kraak: Leeroy Todd Photography — from sporting, landscapes, weddings and live music he can do it all. He does an amazing job and really captures the moment perfectly.

Nikki Maree: Esther Helen Visser is the only photographer we will use. Fantastic shots and a lovely person who listens to what you want.

Jazmyn Bowman, owner of Aesthete Film and Photography said she believes all photographers in the Gympie region are talented regardless of being nominated in the poll.

“ … “Rather than thinking about ‘who is best’ it’s always nice to think, how cool is it to be surrounded by people who share a passion and creativity? Go Gympie, so many awesome photographers here,” she said.

Now, it’s time to crown a winner.

Voting is open until Saturday at 10am. The winner will be announced next week.

Vote in the below photo gallery to decide your favourite.