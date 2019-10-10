Menu
BEST BARISTA: Make sure to cast your vote for the Gympie region's best barista. Voting ends on Saturday night, October 12.
News

VOTE NOW: 15 best Gympie region baristas

Philippe Coquerand
by
10th Oct 2019 11:51 AM
WE CAN all agree that there is nothing more satisfying then a good coffee to start your morning.

Australians are one of the biggest coffee consumers, and there is no denying it, we desire the best of the best.

The Gympie region has their fair share of speciality brewers and cafes that will keep even the most inexperienced coffee drinkers at bay.

The Gympie Times put a call out on Facebook as part of its Best of the Gympie region series and was inundated with responses.

With more than 130 comments, we've narrowed down the top 15 baristas in the region.

Now, it's time to crown a winner.

Voting closes on Saturday at 8pm.

Gympie Times

