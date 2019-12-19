VOTE NOW: 12 top spots to get hot chips in the Gympie region

VOTE NOW: For the best hot chips in the Gympie region. Voting closes on Sunday at midnight with the winner announced on Monday December 23. Photo: File

VOTE NOW: For the best hot chips in the Gympie region. Voting closes on Sunday at midnight with the winner announced on Monday December 23. Photo: File

SUMMER is well and truly here which means it's perfect weather to have a swim at the beach followed by a delicious plate of hot chips.

Reader poll VOTE: Who serves the best hot chips in the Gympie region? Needful Things Convenience Store, The Palms

City Seafood Supply, Gympie

Gympie Tenpin Bowling and Entertainment

The Rattler Cafe, Imbil

Gympie West Store and Service Station

Kingston House Impressions

Cafe at the Museum, Monkland

Snack Shack, Tin Can Bay

Southside Takeaways

The Brown Jug Cafe

Brodies, Gympie

Fisherman's Haul Vote View Results

Some like them crispy, some like them soggy, and the age-old debate of chicken salt or plain still hasn't ended.

But one thing for sure is there's plenty of eateries in the Gympie region serving up good old-fashioned chips.

The Gympie Times is on the hunt for the best place to get hot chips in the Gympie region which scored more than 50 comments on our Facebook page yesterday.

Now, it's time to crown a winner.

Voting is open to decide who makes the best hot chips in the Gympie region. Cast your vote below before Sunday at midnight to decide.