VOTE NOW: For the best hot chips in the Gympie region. Voting closes on Sunday at midnight with the winner announced on Monday December 23. Photo: File
News

VOTE NOW: 12 top spots to get hot chips in the Gympie region

Philippe Coquerand
19th Dec 2019 3:48 PM
SUMMER is well and truly here which means it's perfect weather to have a swim at the beach followed by a delicious plate of hot chips.

VOTE: Who serves the best hot chips in the Gympie region?

Some like them crispy, some like them soggy, and the age-old debate of chicken salt or plain still hasn't ended.

But one thing for sure is there's plenty of eateries in the Gympie region serving up good old-fashioned chips.

The Gympie Times is on the hunt for the best place to get hot chips in the Gympie region which scored more than 50 comments on our Facebook page yesterday.

Now, it's time to crown a winner.

Voting is open to decide who makes the best hot chips in the Gympie region. Cast your vote below before Sunday at midnight to decide.

