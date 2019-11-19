Vote now: 12 of the best Gympie region vets

BEST VET: Make sure to cast your vote for the best Gympie region vet by Thursday November 21.

GOOD vets talk to animals, great vets hear them talk back.

The Gympie region is home to thousands of beloved pets who make life extra special for their owners.

Dr Shannon Coyne from Gympie Veterinary Services

Cameron Hosking from Cooroora Veterinary Clinic

Dr Geoffrey Collyer from Bent Street Vets

Dr David Strachan from Mobile Vet Gympie

Dr Justin Schooth from Gympie Veterinary Services

Bec Wallace from Valley Vet Surgery

Ben Poole from Cooroora Veterinary Clinic

Dr Cara McDougall from Gympie Veterinary Services

Dr Greg Cavanagh from Gympie Veterinary Services

Dr Dan McDougall from Gympie Veterinary Services

Dr Rebecca Ardrey from Gympie Veterinary Services

Luckily, there's plenty of outstanding veterinarians in Gympie to take care of your furry friends.

As part of the Times Best of the Gympie region's series, we put a call out to find the region's best vet.

We were inundated with around 100 nominations.

"All the vets and staff are lovely at Gympie Veterinary Services but Shannon is our favourite, not only is he a great vet but it's his bedside manner that makes him so lovely and popular. Ruby and I have been seeing him for years and each and every time he treats Ruby with the upmost respect. He genuinely cares and that's why he will always be our favourite vet," Donna Henderson said.

"Bec the Vet. She is so caring, gentle, compassionate, so full of knowledge and gives great advice as well. All our animals love her and the fact that she comes to us is a huge bonus as we have a big dog with arthritis who finds it difficult and painful to get in and out of our vehicles. Bec really takes the time to get to know her patients and really cares about them too," Heather Leggo-Andersen said.

The search has been narrowed down to the best 12 vets in Gympie, and now it's time to crown a winner.

You can vote for your favourite vet in the poll above until Thursday morning at 06.30am.

The winner will be announced on Thursday afternoon.