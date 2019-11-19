Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEST VET: Make sure to cast your vote for the best Gympie region vet by Thursday November 21.
BEST VET: Make sure to cast your vote for the best Gympie region vet by Thursday November 21.
News

Vote now: 12 of the best Gympie region vets

Philippe Coquerand
19th Nov 2019 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD vets talk to animals, great vets hear them talk back.

The Gympie region is home to thousands of beloved pets who make life extra special for their owners.

Reader poll

Vote now: 12 of the best Gympie region vets

View Results

Luckily, there's plenty of outstanding veterinarians in Gympie to take care of your furry friends.

As part of the Times Best of the Gympie region's series, we put a call out to find the region's best vet.

We were inundated with around 100 nominations.

"All the vets and staff are lovely at Gympie Veterinary Services but Shannon is our favourite, not only is he a great vet but it's his bedside manner that makes him so lovely and popular. Ruby and I have been seeing him for years and each and every time he treats Ruby with the upmost respect. He genuinely cares and that's why he will always be our favourite vet," Donna Henderson said.

"Bec the Vet. She is so caring, gentle, compassionate, so full of knowledge and gives great advice as well. All our animals love her and the fact that she comes to us is a huge bonus as we have a big dog with arthritis who finds it difficult and painful to get in and out of our vehicles. Bec really takes the time to get to know her patients and really cares about them too," Heather Leggo-Andersen said.

The search has been narrowed down to the best 12 vets in Gympie, and now it's time to crown a winner.

You can vote for your favourite vet in the poll above until Thursday morning at 06.30am.

The winner will be announced on Thursday afternoon.

best of the gympie region gympie region vets gympie veterinary services gympie vets offbeat pets and animals
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Home lending up by 52 per cent

      Home lending up by 52 per cent
      • 19th Nov 2019 11:40 AM

      Top Stories

        Creative Gympie student wins Queensland NAIDOC award

        premium_icon Creative Gympie student wins Queensland NAIDOC award

        News COOLOOLA Christian College Year 6 student Amber Brown-Gempton was yesterday awarded the NAIDOC Medal of Excellence Award for her NAIDOC poem on reconciliation.

        • 19th Nov 2019 11:28 AM
        Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        premium_icon Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        News A fishing trip at Lake Borumba turned into disaster for a fisherman on Saturday...

        Shock closure of 20-year-old Gympie business

        premium_icon Shock closure of 20-year-old Gympie business

        News Business once spanned nine shops in Queensland, from the Sunshine Coast to...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards