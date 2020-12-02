VOTE NOW: 11 dance teachers in the running for Gympie’s best

Who will be recognised as Gympie’s best dance teacher? Vote in our poll to have your say!

ELEVEN talented dance teachers have been nominated in the unofficial running for Gympie’s best.

The Gympie Times put the question to readers this week as an opportunity for the community to shout out their favourite local teacher, and there was plenty of response:

Jennifer Waddington said:

Miss Michelle and Miss Lauren from Cooloola Dance. We have been to other dance schools and no one compares to these 2 beautiful ladies. Very kind to her students and parents. Without a doubt the best teacher for dancers in Gympie

Emerson Doyle said:

Kate Suzette

Kirra Holyhead

Chan Sawrey

From DANCE PLUS physique

The most friendly, encouraging, hard working, caring and fun teachers and also amazing to work alongside of, learn from and look up to as a new teacher ❤️❤️❤️

Sarea Taylor said:

Definitely Michelle Weber from the Dance Academy Cooloola! She’s like a mother to us all and is always supporting us and helping us be the best we can be 😊

Shannen Hewitt said:

Miss Lauren, Miss Jamie and Miss Leaha from Focus On Dance. So wonderful with the kids! And no … I can’t pick 1 … they’re all amazing!

The nominations are closed and the polls are now open. Get voting before time runs out at noon on Friday, and remember to spread the word and tell your friends to add their votes too!