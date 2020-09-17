VOTE NOW: 109 of the cutest Gympie dogs ever

AWWWW: Make sure you vote now on these precious Gympie pups who are too cute to handle

WE ALL need a bit of unconditional love in our lives - and these precious pooches are just the right ones to give it.

Gympie dog-lovers couldn't help but show their pretty pups to the world when The Gympie Times put the call out on Facebook for the region's cutest dog.

From poodles to cattle dogs to cheeky labradors - Gympie dog owners posted more than 100 photos of their favourite four-legged friends and the reasons they were so special to them.

Now it's time to give back to them and vote for your dog who could be crowned Gympie's cutest dog.

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday - so don't forget to share the news with family and friends so everyone can get voting for your best friend.

VOTE BELOW:

If the poll does not show up PLEASE CLICK HERE to access it.